As China aims to produce more than 650 million tons of grain in 2024, CPPCC members emphasize technological innovation and seed revitalization to ensure food security

Food security is one of the central issues discussed at the twice-yearly meeting in China, with political advisers in the agricultural sector calling for technological innovation and seed revitalization to ensure a stable food supply. emphasizes the need for

China's grain production target for 2024 is more than 1.3 trillion jin (650 million tons), according to a government work report submitted to parliament for consideration on Tuesday.

According to media reports, this is the fourth consecutive time since 2021 that the State Council, the cabinet, has included annual grain production targets in the government work report, indicating that China is strengthening its focus on food security and firmly establishing its own rice bowl. It became clear that he was holding on to this. .

According to the government work report, China will step up efforts to ensure stable production and supply of grains and other major agricultural products. All local governments must take responsibility for ensuring national food security, the report said.

The Global Times interviewed several members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to obtain their opinions and suggestions on food security issues.

Suggestions from members included optimizing land resources, increasing grain yields through technology, promoting new crop varieties and cultivation techniques, and investing in seed research and development (R&D).

Li Baozhu, a member of the National Committee of the CPC and a researcher at the Vegetable and Floriculture Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, emphasized the importance of utilizing land resources and developing greenhouse farming. Provide suitable growing environment for agricultural products to obtain higher economic benefits, to ensure China's food security.

“By developing facility agriculture, crops can be grown on uncultivated land, deserts, and saline-alkaline land, freeing up land for food cultivation,” Li told the Global Times.

Chai Shoushi, a member of the CPC National Committee and a professor at Gansu Agricultural University, said ensuring food security depends on technological innovation.

“To guarantee food security, we must first ensure the availability of arable land and overcome constraints on agricultural production. This includes controlling disasters and increasing yield per unit area. ,'' Chai told the Global Times.

China is conducting continuous research and development on new agricultural technologies and strengthening the country's industrial modernization.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the contribution rate of agricultural science and technology progress in 2023 exceeded 63%, and the overall mechanization rate of crop cultivation and harvesting reached 73%.

Ma Zhongming, a member of the CPPCC National Committee and director of the Gansu Academy of Agricultural Sciences, told the Global Times that there is a need to increase grain yield through technology, promote new varieties, and expand water-saving and drought-resistant cultivation techniques. He said there is. Deepen diversified cropping techniques to ensure stable grain production.

Mr. Ma also called for strengthening research and development in the seed industry. Efforts should be made to strengthen the evaluation and utilization of genetic resources, increase the application of biotechnology in breeding, and invest in finance and brand building.

China has strengthened its biological breeding industry through scientific and technological methods, greatly contributing to the stable supply of grains and other major agricultural products.

In 2023, China successfully developed salt-tolerant wheat and short-growing winter rapeseed varieties. According to MOA, the domestic white-feathered chicken market share exceeds 25%, and it is the first time it has been exported.

China's central authorities have set out to make the country's rural revitalization more effective in the first central document focusing on agricultural and rural issues, which is the first policy statement the central government releases at the beginning of each year for 2024. We have unveiled a detailed roadmap for moving forward.

Among the core document's first six priorities is ensuring food security. Specifically, the document called for sustaining grain production of more than 1.3 trillion Gin in 2024 through various measures, including increasing unit yields. He also called for stronger technological innovation in agriculture.

China's grain production has remained stable at more than 1.3 trillion jin for nine consecutive years.

Last year, despite frequent and extreme natural disasters, China achieved a record total grain production of 1.3908 trillion jin. Per capita grain reserves have reached 493 kilograms, exceeding the internationally recognized food security line of 400 kilograms, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Minister Tang Renjian said at a press conference at both conferences on Tuesday. Ta.

