How healthcare organizations should prepare for generative AI

Generative artificial intelligence is an emerging technology that is gaining traction in the healthcare field, raising hopes that this tool will reduce administrative tasks and make it easier to analyze health data.

More than half of healthcare executives surveyed said they planned to purchase or implement the product within the next year, according to a Klas Research report released in December. However, some experts and researchers have raised concerns about inaccuracy, data security, and bias when rapidly implementing generative AI.

To successfully use and scale tools, leaders need to consider the entire AI lifecycle, from ideation to implementation and monitoring, according to Michael McCullen, managing director of Deloitte's Healthcare Strategy Practice. there is.

A recent study by Deloitte found that executives have several blind spots when it comes to integrating generative AI, prioritizing data considerations over employee and consumer concerns.

McCarren joined Healthcare Dive to discuss why AI governance structures are key to scaling the technology and how healthcare organizations can prepare their workforce to use generative AI.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Healthcare Dive: What are the key takeaways from Deloitte's recent research?

Michael McCarren: I think this study really confirmed where the industry is in general. So in the early stages it's like a test and learn cycle. There's a lot of piloting and work going on. But there's a lot of work to be done when it comes to scaling.

We've also identified opportunities where we need to incorporate some of these things early in terms of reducing bias, very clear governance, and understanding the impact of expanding our workforce. These are not surprising pitfalls, but thoughtful plans for how to manage and reduce risk.

Does it sound like a red flag to you that healthcare executives aren't thinking about it enough right now, or is it just that AI is in its very early stages?

I don't know if it will raise any red flags. I think they are more cautious. AI is not as well thought through as it needs to be to have a safe, large-scale impact.

But I think there's still time. And we certainly worked with our clients to embed better governance and think about how to think about bias before we got the broad impact of generative AI at scale.

In the report, it was mentioned that governance structure is very important. What should an AI governance structure look like for a healthcare organization? How can it prevent potential harm?

What we want to think about is how organizations are thinking about the entire AI lifecycle.

Gain hands-on control over the entire end-to-end AI process, from ideation to design, development, deployment, and ongoing operations and monitoring. And the goal of that framework is to make it transparent and explainable.

We want to make sure that our methods are unbiased, fair and impartial. [the AI is]work. You need to make sure it is robust and reliable. This means guardrails should be in place to avoid answering the types of questions you don't want answered. And when answering questions within your domain, you'll get reliable results.

They also need to be clear about privacy and be cognizant of consumer preferences. We want to make sure that our AI is secure and that no malicious party can influence the AI's response.

And you'll want to really understand the impact it has. Since you are putting it out into the world, you also have a responsibility and responsibility.

When we talk about upskilling the workforce, how do we make traditional nurses and doctors ready for generative AI?

For some organizations, we've created things like Gen AI 101 to explain what the technology is, what works, and what doesn't, and help them navigate it.

It's like outlining the realm of possibilities to give people a better understanding of what the potential future could be.

Then the second step is to have a clear path and say, “Hey, if you have any questions, this is where you can learn more. Or where can I ask?” Having open communication allows people to gain further learning and comfort.

