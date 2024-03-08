Chinese engineer accused of stealing Google's GPU and TPU secrets and transferring them to China-based startup





Former Google employee Linwei Ding has been arrested and charged with stealing Google's TPU and GPU secrets. Ding, a 38-year-old Chinese national, was employed by Google as a software engineer from May 2019 to January 2024. However, during his brief stint at the US tech giant, he is believed to have stolen more than 500 confidential files containing Google information. AI technology. The indictment charges four counts of trade secret theft, covering areas such as TPU development, GPU implementation and specifications, and software design for machine learning.

Stealing confidential documents is bad enough, but the investigation revealed that while working at Google, Ding also began working as CTO for Beijing-based AI startup Rongxiu. Furthermore, in May 2023, he founded his own machine learning company in Shanghai and became CEO of Zhisuan. Working for these rival companies, which have overlapping technology fields, appears to violate all of the Google employment contracts and the company's code of conduct, which Mr. Ding solemnly signed. Finally, AI technology is protected for national security reasons.

(Image credit: U.S. Department of Justice)

Above you can see the four counts Ding is facing. Prior to the tabulation section, prosecutors allege that Ding knowingly copied, stole, and transmitted these trade secrets without authorization.

A California federal court filing provides a timeline of Ding's alleged data theft and background information on how he was discovered. Apparently, the Chinese person began extracting files in May 2022 and sent them to his personal Google Cloud account. According to the filing, Google's enforcement officers would have known this sooner if Ding had not “copied data from Google source files to the Apple Notes application on a Google-issued MacBook laptop.” It is said to be free. “Ding then converted his Apple Notes to his PDF files and uploaded them from the Google network to his DING Account 1.” Another personal account, called DING Account 2, was created by a former employee while traveling in China. was accessed.

Google also appears to have records of Ding and Rongshu's correspondence, their travels with Google laptops, and other business ventures in China, such as Zhisuan's. One of the most damning quotes shared in the indictment is that Ding, on behalf of Jisuan, claimed, “We have experience with Google's 10,000-card computing power platform. We replicated and upgraded it. Then we just need to further develop our computing power.” It is a platform suitable for China's national situation. ”

When Google's internal investigators questioned Ding in December 2023, he signed a legal document saying he had no private information about Google. He never admitted to uploading more than 500 sensitive files or to working for or founding a Chinese company.

Thankfully, the FBI began acting in January 2024 with permission to issue a search warrant and seize electronic devices and other evidence from Mr. Ding's U.S. residence. An FBI investigation confirmed that his personal cloud account contained over 500 of his confidential Google documents. These findings formed the basis of Counts 1 to 4 of the indictment.

The theft of these Google trade secrets has far broader potential implications due to the national security implications of AI technology. Regular readers will be well aware of the U.S. government's focus on companies that could potentially export cutting-edge AI hardware and software to China. One of the most publicized technical limitations concerns powerful Nvidia GPUs, including consumer products such as the GeForce RTX 4090.

“The Department of Justice does not condone the theft of artificial intelligence or other advanced technologies that can endanger national security. In this case, the defendants stole artificial intelligence,” Attorney General Garland said in a press release Wednesday. He claims that.” “While secretly working together on behalf of two companies based in China, we stole relevant trade secrets from Google. It will be strictly protected so that it does not cross the border.”

If convicted, Ding could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count. It has not yet been determined when the case will go to court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/chinese-engineer-accused-of-stealing-googles-tpu-and-gpu-secrets-transferring-them-to-china-based-startups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos