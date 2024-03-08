Colombia's AI ambitions appear to be based on Vaporware





The Colombian government has big plans for AI at the national level. Plans with classic features from Vaporware at the moment.

In January, Colombia's Ministry of Information Technology and Communications (MinTIC) announced plans to build a facility it calls an AI Excellence Center in the capital, Bogotá. Two months ago, the company made a similar announcement about another AI center. It is located in the city of Zipaquirá, less than 30 miles north of Bogotá.

A total of 50 billion Colombian pesos will be allocated for each facility, bringing the total investment to 100 billion Colombian pesos (US$25.4 million). Both AI centers plan to begin awareness this year.

The general public does not have unlimited access to these AI centers.Only open to the public at certain times for conferences, lectures and training programs Colombian Ministry of Information Technology and Communications

MinTIC will cover cutting-edge technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, IoT, cybersecurity, generative AI, robotics, digital twins, augmented reality, and quantum technologies, leveraging Colombia's capabilities in AI and beyond. He said that his idea was to increase the

Colombia's AI Excellence Center will be a hub for interdisciplinary collaboration where AI experts, data scientists, and software engineers will co-develop at a national level and drive generic technology innovation, MinTIC told NSAM in a written statement. . These versatile solutions will be developed in collaboration with experts working at AI solution providers in Colombia and researchers from MinCiencias. [Colombias Science, Tech and Innovation Ministry].

This project looks promising and very ambitious. Some might say that's a little too ambitious. We reached out to MinTIC to learn more about how these Centers for AI Excellence will work and who will be involved. The ministries' responses indicate that the project is not as clear-cut as originally announced.

Not for everyone

Colombia's AI Excellence Center is being promoted as a project aimed at promoting technical education and bridging the digital gap, but the ministry emphasized that it will primarily be used as a research and development base where industry, government, and academia come together. Access for the general public is quite limited. As such, MinTIC was unable to provide an estimate of the number of people who would benefit from the meetings and programs offered within the facility.

The general public does not have unlimited access to these AI centers. In a statement, MinTIC explained that it will only be open at certain times for meetings, lectures and training programs. Therefore, we cannot yet talk about the specific number of people who will be trained.

MinTIC is in the process of designing this project. Once the construction phase is complete, you will have sufficient information regarding implementation time and expected impact.Colombian Ministry of Information Technology and Communications

Little else has been shared publicly about both projects. At the moment, the construction of two centers seems obvious, but details about the experts involved, their activities, and even what the results will be have not been disclosed.

NSAM asked how many experts in AI and other emerging technologies mentioned would be involved in the project. MinTIC did not respond directly, saying only that some 1,728 experts in Colombia answered the call to help develop the skills of both AI centers.

100 mini tech centers

Apart from the two main AI Excellence Centers in Bogota and Zipaquirá, the Colombian government plans to set up smaller versions called microcentres.

MinTIC said in a statement to NSAM that these microcenters will work under a system of shared responsibilities and cooperation with benefiting public bodies. Free internet access, formation rooms, and the ability to create and co-create. This will allow people of all ages to learn how to use his AI and technology development tools.

The ministry has not yet decided where these 100 centers will be located. It just turns out that we need to build mainly in urban areas where fixed wireless internet service is guaranteed. Colombia's former TIC minister, Sandra Urrutia, told reporters that about 40% of the country's population does not have access to the internet. In rural areas, that number is closer to 70%, she added.

These 100 microcenters are a project as ambitious and relevant as our two major AI Centers for Excellence. Nevertheless, Colombian authorities appear to still be finalizing the details.

The MinTICs Infrastructure Directorate is currently evaluating the scope and conditions for participation in the project, the ministry said. MinTIC is in the process of designing this project. Once the structuring phase is complete, you will have information about implementation time and expected impact. Please also post job advertisements for these micro centers.

Worrying lack of detail

AI emerged as the next big thing in technology at the end of 2022. For Latin American countries, AI has positioned itself as a real opportunity to level the playing field in the technological development race. Historically, it's a competition that much of the region has lagged behind.

There is no shortage of AI strategies and AI-related projects being announced around the world. In Latin America alone, we have seen AI legislative and industrial policy experiments in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and more.

This type of project cannot be constructed by statute […] If the basics of education and access to technology are not already covered, you will not be able to move forward in the field of technology. Mauricio Velsquez, Managing Director, Velasquez & Company

It is not uncommon for announcements of this kind to be vague. In general, government authorities rarely have the expertise needed to develop appropriate policies targeting emerging technologies such as AI, cybersecurity, and the Internet of Things. The result tends to be large projects with little impact.

While Colombia's recent AI project doesn't seem to have collapsed in a heap of smoke, MinTIC's answers to our questions indicate that important components are still being figured out. To that must be added structural problems that have not yet been alleviated. Bridging the digital divide is particularly important for strengthening the national strategy for AI development in Colombia.

This type of project cannot be built by statute. Mauricio Velzquez, managing director of the Bogotá-based consultancy Velazquez & Company, commented that they are built on the unity of industry, academia and the people themselves. If the basics of education and access to technology are not already covered, you will not be able to move forward in the field of technology.

Much is said, but little is done. It's no small matter, he added. The connectivity gap has not yet been closed in some regions. Otherwise, we will not be able to participate in the fourth industrial revolution. Who will be in charge of that process?

Despite what local market players characterize as a lack of government support, Colombia is already positioned as one of Latin America's most vibrant technology hubs. We are hopeful that thanks to the efforts of our industry and the entrepreneurial spirit of our people, AI and other disruptive technologies will take hold in this country.

Nevertheless, with a boost from the government, the local tech industry could leapfrog faster and perhaps with a stronger landing. Colombian authorities will need to keep an eye on the AI ​​center if it is to become a real game-changer for the country's economy and society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nearshoreamericas.com/colombias-ai-ambitions-appear-to-be-founded-on-vaporware/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos