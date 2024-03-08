US government announces arrest of former Google engineer on suspicion of stealing AI trade secrets





Enlarge / To mark the opening of the new Google Cloud data center in Hanau, Hesse, which opens in October 2023, a Google sign stands in front of the building.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested former Google software engineer Linwei Ding in Newark, California, on suspicion of stealing AI trade secrets from Google. The US Department of Justice alleges that Ding, a Chinese national, secretly collaborated with two companies based in China to commit the theft.

According to the indictment, Ding, who was hired by Google in 2019 and had access to sensitive information about the company's data centers, began uploading hundreds of files to his personal Google Cloud account two years ago.

The trade secrets that Ding allegedly copied include “the architecture and functionality of GPU and TPU chips and systems, the software that allows the chips to communicate and perform tasks, and how thousands of chips can be integrated at high speeds. It contained “detailed information about the software used to build a viable supercomputer.” The indictment says it's cutting-edge machine learning and AI technology.

Shortly after the theft allegations began, Ding was offered the position of chief technology officer at an early-stage Chinese technology company touting its use of AI technology. The company offered him a monthly salary of about $14,800, plus an annual bonus and company stock. Ding reportedly traveled to China to attend an investor conference and seek financing for the company.

Investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage that showed another employee scanning Ding's name tag at the entrance to the building where he worked at Google, indicating that he was actually traveling. Mr. Ding appeared to be working in his office.

Ding also founded and served as chief executive officer of another China-based startup that aimed to train “large-scale AI models using supercomputing chips,” the indictment said. . Prosecutors said Ding did not disclose his affiliation to either company to Google, and Google described him as a junior employee. He resigned from Google on December 26 of last year.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Mr. Ding's home in January, seizing electronic devices, and later executed additional warrants for the contents of his personal accounts. Authorities discovered more than 500 unique files containing sensitive information that Ding allegedly stole from Google. According to the indictment, Ding copied files to the Apple Notes application on his Google-issued Apple MacBook, then converted the Apple Notes to PDF files and uploaded them to an external account to avoid detection.

Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda told Ars Technica: “We have strict safeguards in place to prevent the theft of sensitive commercial information and trade secrets.” “After our investigation, we discovered that this employee had stolen numerous documents and we immediately reported the incident to law enforcement. We thank the FBI for helping us protect our information. We continue to work closely with the FBI.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the lawsuit against the 38-year-old at an American Bar Association conference in San Francisco. Ding is charged with four counts of theft of federal trade secrets, each of which could carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

