Google AI watches 30,000 hours of video games and develops its own





AI continues to generate large amounts of light and heat. The best models of text and images are now gaining subscriptions, being incorporated into consumer products, and competing for inches. OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic are all more or less on par.

It's no wonder that AI researchers are pushing generative models into new areas. AI requires vast amounts of data, so one way he predicts future developments is by looking at data that is widely available online but still largely untapped.

There are a lot of videos out there, but it's an obvious next step. In fact, last month, OpenAI wowed viewers by previewing a new text-to-video AI called Sora.

But what about videos and games?

ask and receive

It turns out that there are quite a few gamer videos online. Google DeepMind trained its new AI, Genie, on 30,000 hours of curated video footage of gamers playing simple platformers reminiscent of early Nintendo games, and now it's developing its own They say they can make samples.

Genie turns a simple image, photo, or sketch into an interactive video game.

For example, given a prompt, such as a picture of a character and its surroundings, the AI ​​can take input from the player and move the character around within its world. In a blog post, DeepMind showed Genie's creations navigating his 2D landscape, walking and jumping between platforms. Like a snake eating its tail, some of these worlds are sourced from AI-generated images.

In contrast to traditional video games, Genie generates these interactive worlds frame by frame. Given a prompt and a movement command, it predicts the most likely next frame and creates it on the fly. We also learned to incorporate a sense of parallax, a feature common in platformers where the foreground moves faster than the background.

Notably, the AI ​​training did not include labels. Rather, the Genie learned to associate input commands such as go left, go right, and jump with in-game movements simply by observing the training examples. That is, when the character in the video moved to the left, there was no label connecting the command to that movement. Genie figured that part out for herself. This means that future versions could be trained with as many suitable videos as are available online.

While this AI is a good proof of concept, it is still in the early stages of development and DeepMind has no plans to release the model publicly yet.

The game itself is a pixelated world that streams at a rate of one frame per second. In comparison, modern video games can reach 60 or 120 frames per second. Also, like all generation algorithms, Genie produces strange or inconsistent visual artifacts. They are also prone to hallucinations of “unrealistic futures,” the team wrote in a paper describing the AI.

That being said, there are some reasons to believe Genie will improve from here.

stir up the world

AI can learn from unlabeled online videos, and its still modest size of 11 billion parameters provides plenty of opportunity to scale up. Larger models trained on more information tend to improve dramatically. And with a growing industry focused on inference, the process by which trained AI performs tasks like generating images and text could become faster.

DeepMind says Genie could help people such as professional developers create video games. But the team is thinking bigger, like his OpenAI, which Sora believes is about more than video. This approach could go far beyond video games.

One example is AI that can control robots. The team trained another model on videos of a robotic arm completing various tasks. The model learned to operate the robot and handle various objects.

DeepMind also said that the video game environments generated by Genie could be used to train AI agents. It's not a new strategy. In a 2021 paper, another DeepMind team outlined a video game called XLand, populated by an AI agent and an AI overload that generates tasks and games that challenge the AI ​​agent. The idea that the next big step in AI will require algorithms that can train with each other and generate synthetic training data is gaining traction.

All of this is the latest salvo in a fierce race between OpenAI and Google to showcase advances in AI. While other companies in the space such as Anthropic are advancing multimodal models similar to his GPT-4, Google and OpenAI also appear to be focused on algorithms that simulate the world. Such algorithms can be better at planning and interacting. Both will be important skills for AI agents, and both organizations seem keen to develop them.

“By displaying never-before-seen images, such as real-world photos and sketches, Genie essentially allows people to interact with an imaginary virtual world that serves as an underlying world model. ,” the researchers wrote in a Genie blog post. “Although we focus on 2D platformer games and robotics videos, our method is general and should work in all kinds of domains, and we believe it will work on larger scales than ever before. It is extensible to Internet datasets.”

Similarly, when OpenAI previewed Sora last month, researchers suggested it could herald something more fundamental: a world simulator. In other words, both teams seem to see their vast cache of online videos as a way to train AI to generate its own videos, while at the same time understanding the world more effectively, online or offline. It is also for operational purposes.

Whether this is profitable or sustainable in the long term is an open question. The human brain operates on electricity equivalent to a light bulb. Generative AI will consume entire data centers. But it's best not to underestimate the forces at play right now, in terms of people, technology, brainpower, cash, etc., to make AI not only better, but more efficient.

Significant advances have been made in text, images, audio, and all three. Video is the next ingredient thrown into the pot, potentially creating an even stronger beer.

Image credit: Google DeepMind

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://singularityhub.com/2024/03/07/a-google-ai-watched-30000-hours-of-video-games-now-it-makes-its-own/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos