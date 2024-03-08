Download Camp Canyonwood Goldberg for free





Download Camp Canyonwood GoldBerg PC Game Setup for free in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation, and indie game.

Camp Canyonwood GoldBerg PC Game 2023 Overview

As Camp Canyonwood's newest counselor, it's up to you to successfully manage both camps and restore this neglected campground to its former glory by building and modifying the campground! Summer after summer, help new groups of campers learn valuable skills and earn badges in this whimsical and magical camping life simulator. From fishing and archery to rock collecting and stargazing, educate your campers well while discovering their unique quirks and preferences to ensure they have the best time possible. Protect them from the dangers of the great outdoors like snakes, bears and aliens. A happy camper at the end of summer means more money from their parents to improve camp, so do your best for Camp Canyonwood! Features Camp activities include fishing, archery, stargazing, bug hunting, rock collecting, wood chopping, hiking, exploring, and wildflower collecting. More are planned for the full release. Each camp has a unique look and character. Get to know them and monitor their health and happiness. If they are unhappy (or missing), their parents may not pay at the end of the summer! Use the profits earned from running a successful campervan to improve the camp with new decorations and accommodations. In addition to a variety of tent and cabin options, there are dozens of collectible items ranging from practical items like grills for cooking to cosmetic decorations like statues and watchtowers. Enjoy a great outdoor experience, including interacting with ferocious predators, fat raccoons, and many different animal species, insects, flowers, and gems. Complete quests from camp staff to unlock new items for purchase. Nothing strange ever happens at Camp Canyonwood. Especially things like ghosts and UFOs. This game requires players to manage their own tasks through a task list. As a camp counselor, you get to choose the things you want to do!

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: Initial Release Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Repackaging Kit: GoldBerg Game File Name: Camp_Canyonwood_GoldBerg.zip Game Download Size: 1.3 GBMD5SUM: 4773047ae7b7b03992083bee90c002c9

System requirements for Goldberg Canyonwood Camp

Before you start Camp Canyonwood GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 * Processor: 2GHz dual-core CPU * Memory: 2GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD 5770 /w 1GB VRAM * DirectX : Version 10 * Storage: 1GB available space

Recommended:

* Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 * Processor: 2GHz dual-core CPU * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: Geforce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 1 GB available space

Download Camp Canyonwood Goldberg for free

Click the button below to start Camp Canyonwood GoldBerg. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oceanofgames.com/camp-canyonwood-goldberg-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

