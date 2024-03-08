AWS vs. Google Cloud vs. Azure





Managed PostgreSQL provider comparison

hey there! My name is Gunar. I'm a software development consultant from London. I have been using Hasura for many years and was happy to collaborate with them on this blog post. Now, let's talk about managed Postgres cloud providers.

Hasura provides instant real-time GraphQL and REST APIs on new and existing Postgres databases. When building new applications using Hasura, we often had to choose which managed cloud provider to choose. This is a post aimed at easing the decision-making process comparing some of the popular providers based on the vectors I have used for my clients.

That is, a service provider who performs all maintenance tasks on our behalf. These services allow you to build reliable databases on the cloud without worrying about maintaining a large infrastructure team just to apply updates, manage servers, and maintain the database layer. Masu.

We planned to consider six cloud providers.

AWSGCloudAzureDigitalOceanHerakuElephantSQL

table of contents

I would like to start with a comparison table. Before we get into the content, get a general overview. As you might expect, AWS sets the standard, with GCloud and Azure close behind. Then there are slightly simpler solutions like DigitalOcean, Heraku, and ElephantSQL, neither of which are far behind.

Databases are complex, multifaceted creatures, so we'll look at multiple characteristics. These are autoscaling, monitoring and metrics, costs, versions, extensions, backups, high availability, and security. If you really want to understand these services, we recommend reading through each section.

We cannot comment on pricing as different providers offer different benefits. However, in the cost section, you can see how much a single server database costs when using each of these providers.

Generally speaking:

If you're an indie hacker or a small startup, a simpler solution like DigitalOcean, Heraku, or ElephantSQL may be a better fit. These providers have a simple cost structure and their services are offered in predefined packages. If you're an enterprise company, you'll want the stability and assurance of a big name like AWS, GCloud, or Azure.

It's good to remember that Hasura and Hasura Cloud can work with any provider.

AWS

G cloud

azur

digital ocean

Heroku

elephant sql

automatic scaling

Monitoring and metrics

cost

version

Extensions

backup

High availability

safety

High availability refers to data redundancy, availability, and reliability. All providers offer this functionality through read-only followers and automatic failover.

As shown below, most providers do the migration behind the scenes, so you don't need to tell the application layer to point to the new Postgres URL. Everything except Heroku. Heroku automatically updates the Dyno's environment variable DATABASE_URL (which triggers a restart), but this obviously won't work if you have services hosted on servers other than Heroku.

Note that Google Cloud SQL does not trigger failover events during maintenance. Both the primary instance and the failover instance are taken down for maintenance.

Also, give the Azure team a shout out soon. We took high availability one step further by simplifying and hiding the complexity. For example, a single server plan actually stores three copies of your data within a region to ensure data redundancy, availability, and reliability. So getting high availability for the price of a single server is pretty great.

Static IP/Endpoint

automatic failover

AWS

G cloud

azur

digital ocean

Heroku

elephant sql

Autoscaling is a relatively new feature of managed databases. Currently, AWS and Azure support autoscaling for both storage and servers, and Google Cloud only supports autoscaling storage.

Autoscale storage means that the provider automatically provisions more disk space as your database needs. An autoscale server means that the provider automatically scales up the database either vertically or horizontally. The most common operation is to spin up more read-only replicas, but it is also possible to harden the primary instance.

Autoscaling is opt-in, but make sure it's configured properly. When you automatically scale capacity, your costs also scale automatically. Additionally, it is usually not possible to scale down storage later to match actual usage and needs.

autoscaling storage

autoscale server

AWS

G cloud

azur

digital ocean

Heroku

elephant sql

Postgres is an actively maintained open source project. Therefore, there are multiple stable major versions. For simple applications, version 10 or 11 may be sufficient, but if you have a legacy system that relies on 9.6 or need the latest features included in versions 12 and 13, such as incremental sorting. It may be.

In this respect, I was a little disappointed with Azure. It's 2021 and Azure still doesn't support versions 12 and 13. This not only prevents you from using these sophisticated cost-saving new features, but also means that any new major versions released will be slower to implement.

Hasura GraphQL Engine supports Postgres versions 9.5 and above, and Hasura actions are supported on Postgres 10 and above.

Postgres extensions let you do even more with your database. Examples of popular extensions include pg_crypto (for cryptographic functions such as hashing) and PostGIS (for spherical-aware geographic calculations).

When you use a managed Postgres provider, you rarely need to worry about extension availability. Most providers offer a wide range of extensions that include the ones you need. That being said, if you would like to check out a specific extension, please follow the link below.

Extensions

AWS

G cloud

azur

digital ocean

Heroku

elephant sql

Managing your own backups can be a stressful and thankless job. It's easy to make mistakes and forget to check your backups or even overwrite them. You should also make sure that your backup server is not running out of disk space.

This is where cloud providers come into play. You can maintain database backups using infrastructure from leading cloud providers. You can sleep at night knowing your data is protected by the same infrastructure as NASA.

All providers offer automated backup solutions that include point-in-time restores. Using a combination of periodic snapshots and incremental logging, providers can restore data to a specific date and time. I also found Google's approach very interesting and worth sharing. Google Cloud SQL backups are incremental. Once the oldest backup is deleted, the size of the next oldest backup increases until a full backup still exists.

automatic backup

Point-in-time restore

AWS

G cloud

azur

digital ocean

Heroku

elephant sql

Observability is very important. Can you drive a car blindfolded? All providers analyzed here offer similar monitoring features. Common metrics for these providers are network throughput, number of connections, I/O reads/writes, disk space, CPU, and memory. The only outlier was Heroku, which requires add-ons to be selected and installed.

surveillance

AWS

G cloud

azur

digital ocean

Heroku

*

elephant sql

*Add-on installation is required.

Security is multifaceted. We cannot generally say that provider X is secure. Building a secure infrastructure requires technical and human systems to work in harmony.

Therefore, we looked into some concrete and objective indicators.

HTTPS/SSL is ubiquitous in 2021, and in-transit encryption is a given. Encryption at rest means that your data is never stored as plain text (that is, unencrypted) on any server. This has the obvious advantage that even if someone were to physically break into the data center (or perhaps a malicious employee) and steal the HDD, the data would be inaccessible. However, the chances of that happening are very low, and in reality it's just a matter of checking a box to comply with legislation such as SOC2. SOC 2 is an audit procedure that ensures that service providers manage data securely to protect the organization's interests and client privacy. . This is a minimum requirement for almost any type of business operation.

Encryption in transit

Encryption at rest

SOC2

AWS

G cloud

azur

digital ocean

Heroku

elephant sql

*

* ElephantSQL says it can encrypt data [] at rest. (Emphasis mine) So it seems like this is not a default option and needs to be explicitly requested.

As mentioned at the beginning, it is difficult to compare costs because we often compare apples to oranges. Different providers offer different benefits. Some providers allow you to be very precise in the specifications you hire, such as being able to choose exactly how many vCPUs you need, while others sell packages that don't even allow you to choose the disk size.

My suggestion is to use the other parameters in this study to narrow down your choices and calculate and estimate the cost of each provider depending on your use case.

With this in mind, we have chosen a fixed specification for comparison between providers and have done our best to match this particular specification.

8 GB RAMSSD Storage 2 vCPU (Dedicated) US East Server Single Availability Zone (No Followers)

When you use a managed cloud database, you pay for several things, including:

computing time network data output data storage space backup storage space

There are basically two groups. The big three, AWS, GCloud, and Azure, charge per unit consumed, while DigitalOcean, Heraku, and ElephantSQL offer packages with limited customization.

* 7.5GB (db.m1.large) instead of 8GB RAM

10GB instead of 8GB RAM

General internet egress (i.e. any region)

Included (package)

We analyzed six providers from different angles. They are all very competitive and exhibit the same overall functionality, but may have different names and conceptual models.

Everything is the same, but there are only three major differences that I noticed.

You may need a postgres version that is not provided by your particular provider. You can expect your database load to vary significantly, and your particular provider may not offer automatic scaling. Because you may need high availability, you may need to maintain a static IP with failover so that your application can automatically reconnect.

Of course, at the end of the day, choosing a cloud provider is also a financial issue. How can you get the most bang for your buck? As we saw in the cost section above, it's inaccurate to make general estimates of costs because sometimes you're comparing apples to oranges. . Therefore, he recommends using his three bullet points above to narrow down your choices and estimate the cost of your specific application with each provider.

That's all for today. If you have any questions, suggestions, or feedback, let us know on Twitter or in the comments below. looking forward to hearing from you.

