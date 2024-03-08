Google Pixel 9 could fix Pixel 8's biggest flaws





Google's Pixel smartphone series has excelled in most areas in recent years, but one aspect that has always felt lacking is raw power. That problem may be solved, at least to some extent, with the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

According to a report on South Korean site Financial News (via GSMArena), the Tensor G4 chipsets expected to power these phones will be manufactured using Samsung's latest 4nm process. This is the same process used for his Exynos 2400 chipset found in some Samsung Galaxy. S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus models.

Now, this process does not mean that the Tensor G4 will be an exact power match with the Exynos 2400 as the designs are definitely different, but it will benefit from improved heat dissipation in addition to increased power efficiency and performance. It should mean receiving. Compare with Tensor G3 from Pixel 8 line.

Sustained performance and long lifespan

These are all notable upgrades, especially since there have been numerous reports of Pixel 8 models running hot and even overheating, so you'll want to avoid that in the new model. Keeping the temperature low also helps prevent speed loss. As such, it should provide performance gains on its own apart from other performance gains from this chipset.

And of course, improved power efficiency should help improve battery life on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Current models already offer decent battery life, but additional stamina is always beneficial.

It remains to be seen whether all of this will be enough for the Pixel 9 line to match the power of the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15 Pro, but given this report it's certainly a significant upgrade, at least for the Pixel 8. It should be accurate.

However, the Google Pixel 9 is expected to launch in October, so it will likely be a while before we know how powerful it actually is.

