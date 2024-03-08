Google Doodle marks International Women's Day 2024 and celebrates progress towards gender equality





Friday's Google Doodle celebrated International Women's Day and all the progress towards gender equality.

Meanwhile, on this day in 1975, the United Nations celebrated International Women's Day (IWD) for the first time.

According to the account, March 8 commemorates two early Women's Day demonstrations in St. Petersburg and New York City. Although these rallies were held in different years and locations, they had a common goal: achieving gender equality, including fair and secure employment, the right to vote, and the right to hold public office. ”

Also read: Google Doodle celebrates Bulgarian Liberation Day.Learn about the history and significance

Additionally, this doodle was drawn by doodle artist Sophie Diao.

The briefing further said that today's IWD march will focus on issues such as gender and racial pay gaps, reproductive rights, and preventing violence against women. “Today, people celebrate women who transform society, fight for equality, and set positive examples for people everywhere.”

Google Doodle emphasized that the progress women have made over the years would not have been possible without the courageous actions of those who came before them.

Meanwhile, International Women's Day, recognized as an important day each year, celebrates the achievements of women, expands the debate on gender equality, advocates for rapid progress towards equality, and mobilizes resources for women-centered initiatives. It serves as the basis for

Also read: International Women’s Day 2024: 7 steps to economic empowerment

Happy International Women's Day, as we salute those who paved the way and those who will carry the torch further! ” he added.

The colors associated with International Women's Day are purple, green, and white, each of which has a symbolic meaning. Purple represents justice and dignity, and green symbolizes hope. Although white is a controversial concept, it signifies purity.

More importantly, The Color Purple by Alice Walker is a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel that explores themes of race, gender, and identity in the life of an African American woman in the early 20th century South. That's what it means.

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the business news, market news, breaking news, and latest news on Live Mint. Check out all the latest action on the 2024 Budget here. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates.Show more Show less

Published: March 8, 2024, 6:24 AM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/trends/international-womens-day-2024-wishes-quotes-google-doodle-today-toward-gender-equality-history-significance-11709858282940.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos