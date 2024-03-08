Nirvana Cloud debuts as a blockchain-optimized alternative to AWS and Google Cloud





Nirvana Labs is debuting Nirvana cloud computing services specifically aimed at working with blockchain workloads.

CEO Dan Burke told Blockworks that the startup has raised $1.7 million in pre-seed funding and counts blockchain platforms such as Chainlink and Avalanche as customers.

According to Burke, the company wants to separate the Web3 project from more general-purpose cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud, which are widely used in many industries, including the cryptocurrency space. It is said that there is. But Nirvana isn't building distributed computing platforms like Golem or distributed storage solutions like IPFS. Rather, he specialized in Web3 from the current state of centralized management.

Read more: Researchers use blockchain network to simulate the dawn of life on Earth

AWS and Google Cloud provide public cloud services that allow you to purchase resources such as servers and storage over the Internet. This configuration is often cost-effective because it eliminates the need for businesses to maintain their own physical hardware. However, blockchain applications tend to be compute-intensive, increasing the Web3 costs that enterprises pay to public cloud providers.

Cryptocurrency is particularly big business for Amazon, which hosts 35% of all Ethereum nodes, according to the website ethernodes.

By eliminating unnecessary virtualization, Nirvana Cloud says it can significantly reduce costs and improve the efficiency of blockchain workloads compared to AWS.

In computing, virtualization allows the creation of virtual machines (VMs) that operate independently of the underlying physical hardware. This essentially allows him to turn one physical computer into many virtual computers, each capable of performing its own tasks as if they were separate machines. In other words, virtualization allows you to run different applications and processes without the need for multiple physical computers.

This enables cloud service providers to offer more efficient and flexible services to their customers.

However, while traditional services such as AWS and Google Cloud are versatile, they often provide general-purpose services that are not very cost- or resource-efficient for specific applications, such as the energy-intensive applications found in Web3. approach is adopted.

Read more: Cloud computing is run by an anti-competitive oligopoly, Osli says

Nirvana Labs addresses this problem by reducing the virtualization layer. Slimming down the intermediary software and focusing the hardware on the specific needs of his Web3 technology such as cryptocurrency trading and smart contracts. The result is a setup that is not only faster and more reliable for these tasks, but also more cost-effective.

According to Nirvana Labs documentation reviewed by Blockworks, Nirvana Cloud's monthly price is about 19.5% lower than AWS and 26.91% lower than Google Cloud Platform for a setup with two virtual CPUs and 8 gigabytes of RAM. Shown.

According to the company, Nirvana Cloud distinguishes itself by offering bare metal cloud services. Unlike typical cloud environments where server resources are shared among multiple consumers, each Nirvana server is dedicated to one client. This approach, in which hardware resources are not pooled, aims to maximize the efficiency and reliability of the service, thereby ensuring good performance in computationally intensive tasks such as blockchain validation.

Read more: Google Cloud eyes further involvement in rapidly evolving Web3 segment

However, some argue that solutions like Nirvanas are not enough and that unless the base layer is decentralized, computing resources will always be a risk for cryptocurrencies.

We are doing decentralized payments. It uses distributed storage. Without distributed computing, this whole decentralized world isn't really decentralized, says Tom Trowbridge, co-founder of the decentralized computing platform Fluence.

But in the meantime, increased oversight of the cloud layer hasn't hurt. Burke said that the world of Web3 development often doesn't think enough about what's happening at technology layer zero.

He added, jokingly, that there's a company in the space called LayerZero that's literally built on Google Cloud.

Join our free daily newsletter and never miss the next big story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blockworks.co/news/nirvana-alternative-to-google-cloud-aws The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos