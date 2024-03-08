Who is Lola Beltrn: Google Doodle celebrates iconic Mexican artist





Sign up for free breaking news emails to get real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up for free breaking news emails

Google Doodle celebrates the 92nd birthday of Laura Bertone, the famous Mexican singer and actress, also known as “La Grande de Sinaloa,” meaning the Grand Lady of Sinaloa.

Born into a working-class family in El Rosario, Sinaloa state in northwestern Mexico, the artist made his mark in the performing arts world with around 100 albums and 50 films.

In its tribute to Beltone, Google said she inspired generations of Mexican singers to embrace folk music and sing about authentic experiences.

As she grew up, she became drawn to singing, and was inspired by seeing a choir while visiting a church, and fell in love with ballads. In 1953, Belton and her mother moved to Mexico City to begin her singing career.

After taking a job as a secretary at a famous radio station, Belton seized the opportunity to participate in an on-air singing competition. Not only did she win, but her outstanding performance impressed producers and helped her earn a recording contract.

Beltone then began covering popular songs on the air and soon earned her own radio show, but her ambitions extended far beyond these accomplishments.

Bertone began his singing career in the 1950s and quickly gained fame for his powerful voice, emotional delivery, and mastery of various Mexican music genres, including ranchera, bolero, and mariachi.

Her deep, resonant voice allows her to convey a wide range of emotions, earning her the admiration of audiences throughout Mexico and abroad.

One of Bertone's most notable achievements was her interpretation of the song “Cucurrucuc Paloma” written by Thoms Mundes.

The song became one of her signature songs and remains an iconic Mexican classic. Beltone's performance of “Cucurrucuc Paloma” is considered one of the definitive interpretations of the song.

Bertone became the first singer of ranchera, a genre of Latin music, to perform at Mexico City's prestigious El Palacio de Bellas Artes. She has also performed for presidents and leaders around the world.

In addition to a successful music career, Belton also tried his hand at acting, appearing in numerous Mexican films throughout the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. She appeared in several popular films alongside famous actors such as Pedro Infante, Jorge Negrete, and Antonio Aguilar.

Beltone's screen presence and charisma further solidified her status as Mexico's beloved cultural icon.

Belton passed away on March 24, 1996, but her legacy as one of Mexico's greatest singers and actresses lives on, inspiring generations of musicians and performers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/lifestyle/lola-beltran-mexico-cause-of-death-google-doodle-b2508456.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos