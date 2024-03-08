Manager mixes meta mid-season – Overwatch 2 – Blizzard News





Hello, wonderful people, and welcome to the director's take on mid-Season 9! This season brought the most significant changes to the game we've made in a long time. When we launched Season 9 in February, we wanted to keep an eye on your feedback and react to what we saw. There have been two patches so far, and we've got an even better one coming next week. So let's get down to business, wait! …Let's talk about the current situation and then get down to business.

The changes made this season are designed to address multiple issues in the game, primarily based on your feedback. While I'm happy with how these changes have changed the game, there are two areas I'd like to improve a bit. It's the damage passive and how some individual heroes landed after the revamp. We think the direction is right, but we agree that some changes still need to be ironed out.

Let's start with the damage passive. It had a pretty big impact on the game. This was designed to push damage heroes to the front lines of battle. In terms of securing kills, we definitely do this. Overwatch is about eliminating enemies and sending them back to their spawn, so we think it's healthy for damage heroes to have a big impact here, but we might be taking it a little too far. Even if you're a tank, there may be moments when it feels a little too risky to expose yourself, or where your health could drain faster than expected while you're recovering.

One of the goals of the recent health increases was to cushion some of the burst damage in the game. This is one of the most difficult effects to get right, so in the next patch we plan to step back a little and reduce the healing reduction from 20% to 15%. We'll watch it and go from there.

On balance, you'll be touching on about half of the heroes in this patch's roster. Hero powers have changed significantly this season. We think this kind of change is healthy for the game, but we still want all heroes to feel survivable. The full set of patch notes will be released in the coming days, but we'd like to highlight some of the most notable changes being made here.

On the support side, we're adding some pretty significant buffs to Ana's grenades. Her damage and recovery power changes from her 60 to 90, further increasing her survivability. Ana is an interesting hero and she is one of the most played heroes in the entire game. So I'm hoping that this adjustment will get her to a place where she feels viable, but where she's not dominant.

We're also making some adjustments to Lifeweaver to help with Lifeweaver's healing burst potential. His max heal increases from 70 to 80, and max charge increases from his 1 second to 1.15 seconds. In addition to the reduction in passive damage rolls, we think both he and Mercy will become even more reliable going forward.

Doomfist and Mauga are two tanks undergoing a tune-up. Meteor Strike minimum damage increases from 15 to 50. This may not seem like a big change, but the amount of damage this ultimate deals should now scale from the edges of the effect to the middle, resulting in more guaranteed damage. Ultimately, we want Meteor Strike to allow his Doomfist or his team to follow it up and secure removal more reliably.

Changes have been made to Mauga's Heart Overdrive ability. The duration is reduced from 5 seconds to 4 seconds, and the cooldown is reduced from his 12 seconds to 10 seconds. Additionally, it fills his passive overhealth to 100. We want this ability to be more reliable and more consistent in giving Mauga additional survivability. Mauga also receives a buff against overruns. Stomp damage increases from 45 to 60.

One tank we haven't touched on in this patch is Wrecking Ball, but Season 10 will bring some small improvements to the adorable but deranged hamster.

All these changes and more will be rolled out in the midseason update next Tuesday, March 12th.

Again, once these changes go live, watch the game, listen to the feedback, and respond accordingly. In fact, we've already talked about some of the changes coming in Season 10.

We'll also be running the next Quick Play: Hacked later this season. This is called Double Trouble, and it removes his one hero restriction in the game. The role queue is still active, but this means players can choose two of the same heroes for both damage and support roles. Hero restrictions were implemented early in Overwatch's launch. At the time, the game did not have a role queue, allowing players to create a team consisting of five Winstons and one support. We called this strategy Quinston and won our first internal tournament.

However, now that the game has a role queue, the possibility of creating such a comp is no longer there. Giving players more freedom in choosing which heroes to choose and allowing more creativity when putting together a comp would be great. I can’t wait to see what you all come up with!

That's it for this update. Stay tuned for next week's patch and make a great game!

