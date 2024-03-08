Apple, Meta, Google and more will have to comply with new laws as EU takes aim at Big Tech





Key Takeaways ByteDance, the owner of Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok, must comply with a new European Union law aimed at breaking the dominance of big tech companies in digital markets. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) named his six companies as “. It applied the “gatekeepers” in September 2023, giving it six months to comply with the European Commission's requirements, with a deadline of March 6. The European Commission said Booking and X (formerly Twitter) could be the next companies to face stricter regulation under the DMA. Apple, Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and TikTok are rolling out changes for European users that focus on enabling third-party interoperability in gatekeeper systems, additional data protection, and more choice for users. Announced.

Under the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), six tech companies will be designated as “gatekeepers” in September 2023 and face fines of up to 10% of their global annual turnover if they fail to meet the law's requirements. He was given a six-month grace period to do so. This change affects users within his EU.

The European Commission recently warned Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) that their services may meet the DMA's “gatekeeper” criteria and are subject to further regulation They reported that they received a notice that this could happen. The commission said it would take 45 business days after the March 1 notification to decide whether to classify a company as a gatekeeper.

The EU operates “so-called core platform services” with more than 45 million monthly users and more than 10,000 annual business users, has a significant market impact, and is considered by companies with a stable market position. He said it would be eligible.

apple

Apple announced changes to the App Store, Safari, the iPhone's iOS operating system and Apple Pay ahead of the March 6 deadline. Changes to the company's systems were primarily centered around allowing third-party applications to interoperate on Apple systems.

The EU recently fined Apple nearly $2 billion (1.8 billion euros) for “misconducting App Store rules for music streaming providers,” which the European Commission said violated EU antitrust laws. Apple said it would appeal the EU's decision, which it says strengthens the already dominant position of Swedish company Spotify (SPOT).

Google

Google has rolled out changes to users and app developers that affect Google services, including search, the Google Chrome browser, and the Google Play app store.

These updates may make it easier to download third-party apps, use other app stores, and access alternative billing options outside of Google Play. This change also makes it easier for Google users to run external apps and services and protect user data.

Google's changes to comply with the DMA have come under fire from some travel companies, who argue that they may strengthen Google's leadership rather than making it more competitive in the digital market.

Amazon

Amazon has introduced several changes for EU users, including personal information and data sharing requirements, increased advertising transparency efforts, and new reporting for advertisers.

The e-commerce giant has previously made changes to its services in the EU. The company launched another cloud in Europe in 2023 to comply with EU privacy standards.

meta

Meta has made changes to Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp to give users more choice on their platforms.

DMA compliance changes allow third-party messaging services to interoperate with Messenger and WhatsApp.

Users in the EU can choose whether to connect their accounts across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Facebook Marketplace, and Facebook Gaming. Users can also use her Facebook and Instagram ad-free through a paid subscription.

microsoft

Microsoft announced changes to Windows and LinkedIn to comply with DMA requirements.

Users in the EU can download updated versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11. The company reported that it will deploy automatic installation of the update so that all affected users will have his DMA-compliant version available by early April.

Changes to Windows include a redesign that allows users to uninstall the Edge browser and Bing search feature, allowing third-party search engines to work on Windows systems. Users are given the opportunity to decide whether to connect their accounts across Microsoft services instead of being automatically signed in.

Microsoft reported that it has added more robust data processing standards and revamped the data content form that Windows users see.

LinkedIn users in the EU can now decide whether to connect the core LinkedIn professional networking experience across recruitment, marketing solutions and LinkedIn Learning services, as well as additional access to data collected by the platform. Masu.

ByteDance's TikTok

TikTok reported that it will provide improved “data download” functionality for users and developers, as well as additional access to data for business accounts, as part of changes the platform has made to comply with EU rules.

The platform, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has been working on challenging its “gatekeeper” designation since November 2023.

The company says it will provide “full support.”[s] DMA's principles aim to enable challengers to compete with established players and “have the belief that: [its] This designation risks undermining the DMA's own stated goals by protecting the actual gatekeepers from new competitors like TikTok. ”

