Former Google engineer charged with stealing AI trade secrets while working with Chinese company





WASHINGTON – A former Google software engineer has been indicted on charges of secretly collaborating with two China-based companies to steal artificial intelligence trade secrets from them, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Linwei Ding, a Chinese national, was arrested in Newark, California on four counts of theft of federal trade secrets, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The lawsuit against Ding, 38, was announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland at an American Bar Association conference in San Francisco. Attorney General Garland, along with other law enforcement leaders, has repeatedly warned of the threat of Chinese economic espionage and the national security concerns posed by progress. in the field of artificial intelligence and other developing technologies.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement that the charges are the latest example of how willing affiliates of companies based in the People's Republic of China are to steal American innovation. . The theft of innovative technology and trade secrets from U.S. companies can result in job losses and devastating economic and national security effects.

Google said it had determined that the employee had stolen a number of documents and had reported the matter to law enforcement.

Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said in a statement that the company has strict safeguards in place to prevent the theft of commercially sensitive information and trade secrets. Upon investigation, we determined that this employee had stolen numerous documents, and we immediately reported the incident to law enforcement. We are grateful to the FBI for helping protect our information, and we will continue to work closely with them.

An attorney listed as representing Mr. Ding had no comment Wednesday night.

Artificial intelligence is a major battleground for competitors in the high-tech sector, and the question of who takes control could have major commercial and security implications. Justice Department leaders have sounded the alarm in recent weeks about the potential for foreign adversaries to use AI technology to harm the United States.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a speech last month that the government's multi-agency disruptive technology strike force would put AI at the top of its enforcement priority list, and Wray said at a conference last week that AI and other emerging technologies He said this made it easier for adversaries to attack. Attempting to interfere in the American political process.

Garland echoed those concerns at the San Francisco event, saying Wednesday that like any evolving technology, (AI) has positives and negatives, pros and cons, great promise and risks of great harm.

According to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Northern District of California, Ding, who was hired by Google in 2019 and had access to sensitive information about the company's supercomputing data centers, had been using his personal Google Cloud account for two years. He started uploading hundreds of files to the site.

Within weeks of the theft, prosecutors said, Ding was offered a chief technology officer position at an early-stage Chinese technology company touting its use of AI technology, with a monthly salary of about $14,800 and an annual bonus. It is said that it was provided. and his own stock. According to the indictment, Ding traveled to China to attend the company's investor conference and try to raise funds.

Separately, he founded and served as chief executive officer of a China-based startup that aimed to train large-scale AI models using supercomputing chips, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said Mr. Ding did not disclose either affiliation to Google, which on Wednesday described him as a junior employee.

He resigned from Google on December 26th last year.

Three days later, Google officials learned that he had appeared on stage at an investor conference in Beijing as the CEO of one of the Chinese companies. According to the indictment, authorities also discovered that another employee scanned Ding's access badge at the Google building in the U.S. where Ding worked and that Ding was there while he was actually in China. They also examined surveillance footage that shows they were trying to make it look like they were there.

Google suspended Ding's access to the network, locked his laptop, and discovered the unauthorized upload while searching his network activity history.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Ding's home in January, seizing electronic devices and the contents of his personal accounts, including more than 500 unique files of sensitive information that authorities say Ding stole from Google. Additional warrants were executed.

