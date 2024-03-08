Google's privacy sandbox isn't as bad as critics claim





Throughout my 20-year career in digital advertising, I have primarily viewed Google's advertising business as a threat to independent media.

You know that I'm very critical of the impending third-party cookies in Google Chrome, and that I see the emerging privacy sandbox API as an attempt by a monopoly to unfairly crush what's left of the competition. you may be expecting.

In fact, we see more good than bad in Google's privacy sandbox. Here's why some of the current criticism of Google's cookie replacements misses the point.

Everyone is trying to phase out third-party cookies

A popular story is that Google's internal departments are colluding to strengthen Google Ads' dominance in the advertising industry.

However, all other major browsers, including Apple Safari and Mozilla Firefox, have already removed support for third-party cookies and implemented tracking protection technologies. Additionally, Google is no longer the only company with both a browser platform and a successful advertising business.

Browser privacy technology is one of the platform's trends, but Chrome is actually a very late follower.

Consumers value data privacy. What happens to end-user software when the majority of users no longer get what they want? It is replaced with software that does what the majority of users want. This comes even as Google continues to phase out cookies and rely on third-party publishers to easily access user data across their websites while developing privacy-secure alternatives. It explains why.

Privacy regulations eliminate the need for platform changes

Some critics argue that complex technical controls to achieve privacy-safe advertising are not necessary when user privacy is already protected by an organization's compliance with data privacy regulations (such as GDPR).

But legal frameworks and technology can work together.

Subscribe to AdExchanger daily

Get our editor's roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Privacy-enhancing technologies (PET) used in Google Privacy Sandbox, Data Collaboration, and Clean Room Platforms reduce the number of organizations that need to be trusted with user data. This reduces the risks associated with processing personal data. PET and technical controls are not a rubber stamp for compliance with data and privacy regulations, but they do significantly strengthen the implementation of many of the data privacy principles set out in global regulations.

PET and technical controls allow participants to move away from a high-trust enforcement model (i.e., trust everyone by default and sue when that trust is broken) to more easily impose limits on scope and purpose. You can move to a less reliable model that allows you to: Processing of user data takes place not only in contracts and promises, but also in code.

on par with the competition

Two questions for critics: Are you upset that Chrome is doing something its competitors are already doing? Or is Chrome developing an alternative that doesn't have full functionality parity with third-party cookies? Are you unhappy with what you are doing?

In the former case, the main complaint is not about Google being anticompetitive, but about Google trying to stay competitive. It's not a criticism of the Privacy Sandbox API itself, but rather a concern about the eventual obsolescence of the increasingly eroding cross-site tracking technology.

Despite their usefulness, third-party cookies have caused incredible damage to our industry, enabling widespread data sharing, opaque data marketplaces, and the commoditization of reputable publishers.

And Chrome is currently the only major browser platform that offers a complete alternative to enabling privacy-secure and relevant internet advertising on the open web. This is a huge undertaking, and if it is not done, it will ironically have a disproportionately negative impact on ad tech vendors other than Google.

Because Google's advertising business also operates large media platforms such as YouTube, it benefits from the direct user data emissions generated by mainstream consumer platforms.

This means that Google's advertising features don't require third-party cookies or privacy sandbox alternatives to give you a competitive advantage. The industry would be better off supporting and improving privacy sandbox development efforts rather than blocking or slowing them down.

Proprietary and open

Privacy sandboxing is a problem if the design and implementation of the API is private and proprietary, as it prevents third-party auditing of the underlying mechanisms. However, Privacy Sandbox is an open source technology in both design and implementation.

Back in August 2019, Google's Chrome engineering team publicly announced its efforts to develop a set of open standards that fundamentally strengthen privacy on the web. The initiative has since been in development, with proposals and related discussions taking place in the public domain. Evidence of design discussions can be found in various W3C working groups, communities, business groups, and in numerous of his GitHub repositories. Many participants from independent ad tech have tested it and provided questions, constructive criticism, and suggestions.

The Privacy Sandbox API currently operates according to published open source specifications and is implemented in the publicly available open source Chromium codebase. These are just like other web APIs implemented by Chrome and used by advertising technologies, including third-party cookies.

There's no question that privacy sandbox APIs and related technologies are complex. It takes a lot of effort to track and participate in their evolution. But that's the price of working in public. There is nowhere to hide the confusion that comes with false starts, renovations, and overhauls of proposals.

Despite the complexity, the open design demonstrates Google's commitment to building APIs that could eventually become standards for other platforms.

Further delays will hurt innovation

The UK Competition and Markets Authority, which is tasked with analyzing the competitive implications of the Privacy Sandbox, believes that further delays in the large-scale industry rollout of the Privacy Sandbox could create new opportunities for publishers and advertisers. It should be understood that this may unfairly harm the technology vendor. In the post-cookie era.

Ironically, this will benefit laggards while punishing innovators who adopt privacy-secure alternatives.

Fair competition is the real issue

Finally, some criticisms of the Privacy Sandbox mistakenly confuse the design and implementation of privacy-friendly advertising APIs with more serious issues. That is, whether and how Google's advertising business will leverage its market advantages in ad serving technology to service its own ad exchanges. Competitiveness.

Competition is an important issue. However, this was before the advent of the privacy sandbox and the deprecation of third-party cookies. Inadvertently conflating these issues risks delaying ultimately fair mechanisms in the privacy sandbox.

Therefore, when the U.S. Department of Justice takes action on competition issues, it is important that Chrome's third-party cookie deprecation and the actual adoption of the Privacy Sandbox API are not thrown into the same bag. Although imperfect from a strict advertising utility perspective, APIs allow free competition in digital advertising to continue long after third-party cookies are phased out.

Data-Driven Thinking is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas about the digital revolution in media.

Follow Optable and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.

For more articles about Bosko Milekic, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adexchanger.com/data-driven-thinking/googles-privacy-sandbox-isnt-as-bad-as-critics-claim/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos