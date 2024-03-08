Three Canadian startups earn spots in Google's newest female founder accelerator cohort





MedReddie, SkyAcres and Nimble Science represent Canada in the Class of 2024.

Three Canadian women-led tech startups have been selected to join the 2024 membership of Google's Women Founders accelerator program.

The Women Founders program, part of the Google for Startups Accelerator, was launched in 2020 with the goal of reducing barriers for women founders in North America.

Here in Canada in particular, women entrepreneurs make up just 17 per cent of small business owners.

This 10-week program is open to companies across North America, is startup-free, and provides mentorship, technical support, and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership.

This year, the total of 15 companies in the female founder cohort consisted of three Canadian startups: MedReddie, Nimble Science, and SkyAcres.

MedReddie is a B2B healthtech startup that uses large-scale language models to improve healthcare supply chains. The Kitchener-Waterloo-based startup is led by founder and CEO Kara LeBlanc, who has previously negotiated multi-million dollar contracts and managed procurement processes in the healthcare sector. lead.

In September 2023, LeBlanc won a $450,000 cash investment at Elevate Festival's inaugural Women + Pitch Awards to scale MedReddie.

SkyAcres, based in Surrey, British Columbia, is an agtech startup that provides indoor farming software and marketplaces for fruit and vegetable growers and commercial buyers. The purpose of this platform is to take years of underutilized residential and commercial space and make it possible to grow and sell agricultural products.

A key member of Skyacres' executive team is Head of Strategy Zafia LaPlante, recognized as one of Canada's top 30 sustainable leaders under 30. Google said LaPlante previously spoke at the 2022 United Nations Commission on the Status of Women and the British Council about her experiences as an Indigenous woman in agriculture.

Calgary-based Nimble Science has developed an ingestible device that can collect samples from the small intestine. The sample, which CEO and co-founder Sabina Brühlmann previously described to BetaKit as looking like a fish oil pill, is an uncontaminated sample from a previously inaccessible area in the deepest part of the small intestine. It has been clinically verified that it can collect

Nimble Science closed on $2.7 million in seed financing last year in a round led by Fusion Fund.

Google said in a statement that the Women Founders Program has worked with 47 female-led startups to date, and has raised a total of $93.2 million since graduating. Canadian alumni include NLPatent, BorderlessHR, Monark, Blossom Social, Emaww, and MedEssist.

Google's Women Founders 2024 program will officially launch in the spring.

Feature images provided by Google.

