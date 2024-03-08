Is the new super aero time trial helmet too much? GCN Tech Show





GCN Tech Show regular duo Alex Paton and Ollie Bridgewood reunite this week to discuss the latest news from the world of technology, much to the dismay of Jon Cannings fans. And what a week it was, filled with multiple technology releases and Tadej Pogar's trademark performance at Strade Bianche. We'll cover all of that on this week's show.

Most weeks, Pogarth's performance and technical setup for the race would be enough to keep our attention, but this week proved to be no ordinary week. This peculiar phenomenon began when the Martians showed up at the start line of the Tirreno-Adriatico individual time trial, but upon closer inspection, they were actually wearing strange new Giro time trial helmets. He was identified as a Bisma lease-a-bike rider wearing a hat, leaving many perplexed. of the bicycle world.

Things got even wilder when Bahrain Victorious also got excited by wearing a new similarly designed Rudy helmet. Some might say it's a crime against bicycle fashion, but the UCI seems to hate them too, albeit for different reasons. Cycling's governing body quickly published a detailed analysis of its regulations, suggesting helmets could soon be banned despite the UCI's approval.

Whatever happens, it begs the question: has technology gone too far? There's no doubt that the design has aerodynamic benefits, but for Alex, the aesthetics outweigh it. Even for Ollie, a self-proclaimed aero nerd who likes to experiment with virtually every aero technique, this is a step too far.

But what do you think? Is this new aero helmet trend proof that cycling technology has gone too far? Let us know what you think in the comments.

hot and spicy technology

Overshadowed by the aero helmet controversy, there were several exciting technology releases this week.

Has Tadej Pogar learned the optimal bike setup?

For any other rider, Pogars' victory at Strade Bianche would be considered a shock. For the Slovenian, this adds to his long list of incredible performances.

Equally impressive, our presenter credits him with mastering the bike's setup and balancing a build that hits the limits of aero weight while still packing plenty of aero effect.

What the new power meter pedal looks like

Look has released new power meter versions of their Keo and X-Track pedals. This usually means changing the overall shape of the pedal to accommodate the required technology, but the French company managed to do it without changing the profile. This means those swapping to the new version won't have to adjust their saddle position to account for the additional stack height.

Canyon revitalizes gravel range with new Grizl:ON

The Grizl:ON electric bike is the latest addition to Canyons' gravel bike range.

The Grizl has traditionally been Canyon's more adventure-focused model, and the ON certainly lives up to that bill through its suspension fork and dropper post.

Orbea launches new Diem commuter electric bike

Orbea is also focusing on the field of electric bicycles, and has released Diem, an electric bicycle for commuting. Si Richardson test rode this bike recently, so I won't share too many details here. You can check that video here.

Hookless technology in the firing line

This week saw further controversy following Thomas de Genz's crash on the UAE Tour. The Belgian appeared to have his Vittoria's tire come off the hookless rim of his zip and hit the deck, sparking a spiraling argument. CPA Chairman Adam Hansen criticized the technology, while Vittoria, Zipp and Lott Stony defended it. The UCI then intervened and announced it would launch an investigation into the technology.

bicycle storage

News aside, let's find out whose bikes got very good votes, starting with this shiny Cannondale SuperSix Evo. Perfectly set up with correct gears, crank, and valve positions, it deserves a very good vote.

