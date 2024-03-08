China's growth goals: The Chinese government wants to upgrade its economy. Why are investors so skeptical?





Hong Kong CNN —

Chinese leaders have pledged to achieve ambitious growth rates this year while restructuring their economic model to focus on technological innovation.

However, it remains unclear how the Chinese government will implement this vision, and the government's resistance to large-scale economic stimulus measures aimed at increasing incomes and stimulating consumption has disappointed investors and discouraged them from exiting. I'm moving towards.

On Tuesday, Premier Li Qiang announced an economic growth target of around 5% for 2024, which will be easy to achieve given that 2022 was below last year's growth base due to the impact of the coronavirus. He said it was not. He also vowed to prioritize industrial advancement and focus on technological innovation.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.6% after the target was announced on Tuesday. The index is down about 1% so far this week and has fallen nearly 20% over the past 12 months.

Moody's economist Sarah Tan said the level of support was likely too low to jump the economy to this year's 5% growth target, referring to the policies announced by Mr. Lee on Tuesday.

He said household spending needs to increase to end China's deflation. Deflation is a sustained and widespread decline in the price level of goods and services.

Consumer prices fell in January at the fastest pace in 15 years, marking the fourth straight month of decline. Price growth in 2023 was only 0.2% per year.

She added that the direct household transfer we requested was a no-show.

The Chinese government has refrained from launching large-scale projects in recent years to stimulate consumption and revitalize the economy. It did not provide any nationwide cash transfers like those seen in other major economies during the coronavirus era.

Although this has allowed China to avoid the rampant inflation experienced by many countries around the world, stagnant wages and plummeting real estate asset values ​​have reduced household disposable income.

China's growth trajectory has become a major concern for global investors and policymakers, who have come to rely on China's growth trajectory to drive global economic expansion.

However, the Chinese government appears to be in the difficult position of needing to boost growth while containing government debt levels, which explains why the stimulus package has been modest.

Three years of strict pandemic measures that ended in early 2023 and a real estate collapse have drained local government resources and left authorities across the country mired in mountains of debt.

China is walking a fiscal tightrope between infrastructure stimulus and LGFV [local government financing vehicle] Analysts at Goldman Sachs said Wednesday that deleveraging is underway.

National experience from 2023 suggests that local governments may lack the capacity to stabilize growth, given the unprecedented real estate downturn and rising debt pressures, they say. added.

Prime Minister Lee has set this year's budget deficit at 3%, the same as last year's original target but lower than the revised final figure of 3.8%. He authorized local governments to issue special bonds worth 3.9 trillion yuan ($542 billion), which is at the lower end of the expected range of 3.8 trillion to 4.1 trillion yuan ($570 billion). This is recognized as a relatively modest amount.

These special bonds are primarily used for infrastructure spending.

In January, a Reuters report, citing unnamed sources, said that in order to curb local government debt risks, the Chinese government has ordered 12 heavily indebted local governments to take part in state-funded infrastructure development projects. He reportedly ordered the department to postpone or suspend the session.

Goldman analysts estimated that these 12 provinces contribute about 22% of China's total infrastructure investment and 18% of its gross domestic product.

Given the recently reported crackdown on local government debt, a still troubled real estate sector, and a much higher comparison base in 2023, a GDP growth target of around 5% will be very difficult. Nomura analysts said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, much of Liss' speech was devoted to strategic goals for countries, including plans to increase annual science and technology budgets by 10% to $51.6 billion, the biggest increase since 2019 after years of minimal growth. There was an increase.

He said the main challenge in 2024 is to promote the creation of a modern industrial system and accelerate the development of new productive forces.

New productivity is a term coined by President Xi Jinping last year to refer to high-tech fields such as new energy vehicles, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.

The inclusion of this term signals Xi Jinping's desire to promote future high-tech and green industries and advance the country in the global competition for critical technologies.

In his activity report, Premier Li pledged to move China to the top of the global value chain and improve the competitiveness of Chinese-made products.

Peiqiang Liu, Asia economist at Fidelity International, said there was more emphasis on China's long-term ambitions to improve industrial supply chains and strengthen manufacturing capabilities.

But that story alone is not enough. Mr Liu said more concrete stimulus measures, such as increased manufacturing investment, were needed to achieve the ambitious 5% growth target.

Monetary policy rates and other instruments used by central banks are therefore likely to become important weapons for stimulating growth.

People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday that the central bank has a wealth of policy tools at its disposal and there is still room for further rate cuts.

He said the PBOC will maintain liquidity at a reasonably ample level this year and focus on improving confidence and price stability.

Last month, the central bank cut the five-year loan prime rate by 25 basis points, the biggest cut since 2019.

I think it is highly possible [for the PBOC] Jefferies analysts said in a note Tuesday that the company will grow its balance sheet beyond 2023 through structural tools to support specific sectors such as tech, energy and consumer spending.

