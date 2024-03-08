Consistent device orientation for everyone





Posted by: Geoffrey Boullanger – Senior Software Engineer, Shandor Dektor – Sensor Algorithm Engineer, Martin Frassl and Benjamin Joseph – Technical Lead and Manager

Device orientation, or pose, is used as an input signal in many use cases, such as virtual or augmented reality, gesture detection, compass and navigation, whenever an app requires the orientation of the device relative to its surroundings. We have heard from developers that it is difficult to set the orientation correctly and that users frequently complain when the orientation is incorrect. A map app needs to show users the correct direction to walk when going to an attractive restaurant in a foreign city.

Fused Orientation Provider (FOP) is a new API in Google Play Services that provides high-quality, consistent device orientation by fusing signals from accelerometers, gyroscopes, and magnetometers.

Currently, the Android Rotation Vector already provides (and will continue to provide) device orientation, but the new FOP provides more consistent behavior and higher performance across devices. To make the transition as easy as possible for developers, we designed the FOP API to be similar to a Rotation Vector.

In particular, Fused Orientation Provider

Provides a uniform implementation across devices. The Google Play Services API means there are no implementation differences between manufacturers. Algorithm updates can be deployed quickly and independent of Android platform updates. Directly incorporates local magnetic declination when available. Compensates for low quality sensors and his OEM implementation (gyro bias, sensor timing, etc.).

In some cases, FOP returns values ​​piped from the AOSP rotation vector, adapted to incorporate the magnetic declination.

How to use FOP API

Device orientation updates can be requested by creating and sending a DeviceOrientationRequest object that defines the details of the request, such as the update period.

FOP then outputs a stream of device orientation estimates as a quaternion. Directions are relative to geographic north. If the local magnetic declination is unknown (for example, the location is unavailable), the orientation is relative to magnetic north.

Additionally, FOP provides device orientation and accuracy derived from orientation estimates. This is the same heading you see in Google Maps using FOP. Recently added changes to better deal with magnetic disturbances and make Cone more reliable for Google Maps and his FOP clients.

Renewal rates can be set by requesting a specific renewal period. FOP does not guarantee a minimum or maximum update rate. For example, if another app's parallel requests are fast, the update rate can be faster than the requests, and if the device doesn't support high speeds, the update rate can be slower than the requests.

For the complete API specification, please see the API documentation.

Usage example (Kotlin) Package … import android.content.Context import com.google.android.gms.location.DeviceOrientation import com.google.android.gms.location.DeviceOrientationListener import com.google.android.gms.location. DeviceOrientationRequest import com.google.android.gms.location.FusedOrientationProviderClient import com.google.android.gms.location.LocationServices import com.google.common.flogger.FluentLogger import java.util.concurrent.Executors class Example(context: Context) { private val logger: FluentLogger = FluentLogger.forEntainingClass() // Get the FOP API client private val fusedOrientationProviderClient: FusedOrientationProviderClient = LocationServices.getFusedOrientationProviderClient(context) // Create the FOP listener private val listener: DeviceOrientationListener = DeviceOrientationListener { Orientation : DeviceOrientation -> // Use the orientation object returned by FOP. Example: logger.atFinest().log(“Device Orientation: %s deg”, Orientation.HeadingDegrees) } fun start() { // Make a FOP request. val request = DeviceOrientationRequest. Builder(DeviceOrientationRequest.OUTPUT_PERIOD_DEFAULT).build() // Create (or reuse) an Executor or Looper.Example: val executor = Executors.newSingleThreadExecutor() // Register the request and listener fusedOrientationProviderClient .requestOrientationUpdates(request, executor,listener) .addOnSuccessListener { logger.atInfo().log(“FOP: Registration successful”) } .addOnFailureListener { e: Exception? -> logger.atSevere().withCause(e).log(“FOP: Registration Failure”) } } fun stop() { // Unregister the listener fusedOrientationProviderClient.removeOrientationUpdates(listener) } } technical background

There are various system implementations for sensors in the Android ecosystem. The device must meet the standards of the Android Compatibility Definition Document (CDD) and must have an available accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer to use the fused orientation provider. It is desirable that device vendors implement a high-fidelity sensor portion of their CDD.

Although Android devices are compliant with Android CDD, the recommended sensor specifications are not strict enough to completely prevent orientation inaccuracies. Examples of this include magnetometer interference from internal sources or delayed, inaccurate, or uneven sensor sampling. Additionally, the environment around the device typically contains materials that distort the Earth's magnetic field, and user behavior can vary significantly. To address this, FOP performs several tasks to provide robust and accurate orientation.

Synchronize sensors running with different clocks and delays. Correct for hard iron offset (magnetometer bias). It fuses accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer measurements to determine the device's orientation in the world. Corrects gyro drift (gyro bias) during movement. Generate a realistic estimate of compass heading accuracy.

We have validated our algorithms based on comprehensive test data to provide high quality results on a variety of devices.

Availability and limitations

Fused Orientation Provider is available for all devices running Google Play Services on Android 5 (Lollipop) and later. Developers must add the dependency play-services-location:21.2.0 (or later) to access the new API.

authority

No permissions are required to use the FOP API. The output rate is limited to 200 Hz on devices running API level 31 (Android S) and higher unless the android.permissions.HIGH_SAMPLING_RATE_SENSORS permission is added to Manifest.xml.

Power considerations

Always request the longest update period (lowest frequency) that is sufficient for your use case. High-precision tasks (such as augmented reality) may require more frequent FOP updates, which come at a power cost. If you're not sure which update period to use, we recommend starting with DeviceOrientationRequest::OUTPUT_PERIOD_DEFAULT, which fits the needs of most clients.

Foreground behavior

FOP updates are only available for apps running in the foreground.

Copyright 2023 Google LLC. SPDX license identifier: Apache-2.0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://android-developers.googleblog.com/2024/03/introducing-fused-orientation-provider-api.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos