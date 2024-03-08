The human element is key: An interview with Barbara Karuth-Zelle





Barbara Karuth-Zelle, COO and Director of Allianz, is passionate about driving technology and AI innovation for a sustainable future. She has worked in insurance companies for over 20 years, including as CEO of Allianz Technology, an in-house technology services provider, and is known for her ability to assemble diverse teams to get things done quickly. I am. Carruth Zell spoke to McKinsey Senior Partner Jr. Muhoff about generative AI, digital transformation, sustainability, and women in insurance. An edited transcript of their conversation follows below.

McKinsey: What emerging technologies do you think are most likely to disrupt insurance operations, and how should the industry prepare for these changes?

Barbara Karuth-Zelle: Insurance is a data-driven business, so it will greatly benefit from Gen AI, which can simplify operations. We have been working with other forms of AI for over 20 years, but the latest iteration of Gen AI opens up a world of new possibilities.

I believe there are three main strategies for the industry to take advantage of generational AI. First, all solutions must be human-centric. In my opinion, this is the essence of our strategy. That is why we support the steps taken by the European Union with its AI law, which aims to regulate technology while ensuring certain ethical standards and respecting fundamental rights. The idea is to control data privacy, prevent bias and discrimination, and bring transparency to everyone involved with AI.

Second, our employees need to be involved in the development and story. It means reskilling and retraining. We provide a basic internal ChatGPT instance, encourage colleagues to experiment with local and specific global use cases, and provide intensive AI training to teach new skills like building prompt libraries. I am. Our internal ChatGPT instance is embedded in a responsible framework. This means that our data remains confidential and is not shared with third parties, ensuring that our output is accurate and non-discriminatory.

Finally, key use cases include insurance claims coverage, catastrophe prediction, hyper-personalization in marketing and customer relationship management, underwriting coverage checks, training, document management in all parts of the business, and of course the areas of software development. needs to be expanded.

McKinsey: What do you see as the core success factors for digital and AI transformation, especially for large insurance companies?

Barbara Karuth-Zelle: Digital and AI transformation is not primarily about technology, but rather about mindset, people, and organization, along with the right team to drive change. We must constantly adapt and readapt as technology and practices change.

For me, the foundation for successful change is a shared mindset, curiosity, creativity, and a can-do attitude. This leads to agile ways of working and a diverse, experienced, professional and inclusive workforce that brings out the best in people.

Organizationally, it is important that we strive for continuous simplification across all our products, processes, and technologies to make our customers' lives easier by providing easy and intuitive solutions anytime, anywhere. This allows companies to quickly scale innovation and introduce new technologies. As with the AI ​​example, everything requires human intervention.

McKinsey: You've led several transformational projects. Which of them was the most challenging or exciting? What did you learn?

Barbara Karuth-Zelle: Founded in 1890, Allianz has a rich history of innovation. It has been built through many acquisitions, all of which have unique histories and technology platforms. Leading change requires resilient and creative people. Allianz has achieved significant simplification and harmonization over the years and has now reached a paradigm of continuous transformation.

From 2016 to 2020, I was the CEO of Allianz Technology, an in-house technology provider. One of the most difficult points to break through was the collective transformation of Allianz's entire technology infrastructure, from data networks and data centers to workplace identity management. Was doing everything at once the right way? It's hard to say. But this decision led to cutting the Gordian knot of choosing where to start and which dependencies to consider.

Given the incredible diversity of the technology landscape in which we started, even if the first step was politically difficult, rather than investing in multiple platforms with similar capabilities, The right approach was to first narrow down our collection to a few sharing platforms and continually evolve them. It takes more time than necessary. This move has enabled the transition to new technology and the rapid expansion of innovation. As an example, we spent about seven years consolidating about 100 different intranets onto one common platform, but when we decided to move to a new platform, that iteration took only about a year.

During my five years at Allianz Technology, we experienced continuous transformation while implementing these large-scale technology transformation projects. Transforming technology has been the most exciting journey of my career. I learned a lot about the importance of a clear scope, clear KPIs, the right people, a change in mindset, taking on projects that are neither too big nor too small, and achieving the right results. as soon as possible.

McKinsey: How can COOs contribute to insurers' sustainability challenges in terms of technology and operations?

Barbara Karuth-Zelle: For me, it's about finding efficiencies within organizations and leveraging my personal sphere of influence to drive sustainability. Efficiency is no longer just about time and money, but also about minimizing all required resources, such as digitizing processes instead of managing them on paper.

Enforcing standards such as paper reduction, energy use and energy procurement are key ways to achieve this. We advocate the use of renewable energy sources in our data centers, low-energy graphics and videos on our websites, and we advocate using renewable energy sources in our data centers, low-energy graphics and videos on our websites, and We also take a critical look at AI. The criteria themselves are based on the transition objectives that are part of our group strategy. We have been very clear about how we plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by promoting sustainable cars and video conferencing instead of travel. When we set goals, we hold ourselves accountable.

Finally, there is the personal influence that senior management can have. I am very passionate about protecting marine biodiversity because the oceans are the lungs of our planet. In the words of an ocean activist: “When the ocean dies, we die.” We are helping Allianz build partnerships with organizations such as Plastic Fisher, which prevents plastic from entering the ocean, and Enaleia, which recycles old fishing nets. useful object.

McKinsey: Allianz is one of the few large European insurance companies to have four women on its management committee, and the nine-member board has a roughly equal representation of men and women. What steps has Allianz taken to achieve this and what can other insurers learn from its approach?

Barbara Karuth-Zelle: I am very proud to work at Allianz, a company that is truly diverse in many ways. We have decided to proactively address this issue and ensure diversity in leadership roles, so there is space for everyone to participate.

To further move up the ladder and provide a more level playing field for women, no matter where they want to go in their careers, we need to ask more questions about what women need and provide more flexibility. We are allowing work models and rethinking talent models and forms of leadership. This field is often seen as male-dominated, so I sponsor a series of internal webinars featuring women in senior technical roles.

My advice for everyone is, if you need something, ask. This can start a discussion and open doors. If you want to make a difference, speak up.

