Space: The Longest Farewell Review





In Space: The Longest Goodbye, scientists studying the problem of long-term space exploration go where movies have gone before. Put astronauts into hibernation to conserve scarce resources? Pair them with an artificial intelligence entity that can act as a friend and confidant? Screenwriters have already tried these things, and the results are probably best kept in fiction.

But such a strategy may offer a real solution to getting humans to Mars. And it's these machinations that director Ido Mizrahi's snug, intriguing, and sometimes eye-rolling documentary takes seriously.

Anthropologist Jack Stuster, who asked residents of the International Space Station to keep diaries, says soft, squishy humans are completely incomprehensible to engineers. One of his main interviewees is Al Holland, a psychologist who organized a unit at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to support astronauts. He talks about his experience consulting on mining accidents in Chile in 2010. This accident had striking similarities to the isolation of life in space.

We also hear the story of Kayla Barron, a submarine warrior officer who decided to go to space, and her husband who remained in space. As a military couple, they were used to living separately, but this posed other challenges. And we also see a clip of astronaut Cady Coleman having a private video chat with her husband and her son back on Earth over a system that sometimes doesn't work. It was hard for me to really understand how difficult it was for a small child to have to be so patient, she recalls in the documentary.

Similar real-time communications would not be possible on a Mars mission due to distance, meaning astronauts would not be able to make even such intermittent communications. Space: The Longest Goodbye leaves us with the question of whether anyone can reach the Red Planet with their sanity intact.

Space: The Longest Goodbye Not rated. Running time: 1 hour 27 minutes. It was released in theaters and available for rent or purchase on most major platforms.

