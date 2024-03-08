Technology migration for established companies: sink or swim





Greg Francis is CEO of Access Partnership, a leading global technology policy consultancy.

getty

Strong swimmers who bet that the tide would turn in their favor are forgotten by history, but companies who ignore the torrent of innovation are a lesson to B-schools: think of Kodak, Blockbuster, Sears, and dozens of others. I want you to. Who else misses the geeky fun of Radio Shack?

Organizations that innovate in this era are becoming digital enterprises.

This change happened gradually and then suddenly. It is predicted that 90% of Fortune 500 companies will be digital providers by 2025. Consumer electronics company GE created GE Digital to transform how “customers leverage industrial data to solve their toughest challenges.” Goldman Sachs is a traditional investment bank that has launched a digital asset platform. Chevron's Rig-Free homepage highlights how the company delivers on “technology and innovation.” Walmart is actively exploring ways to use technology to connect customers' online and in-store experiences.

Some people make the transition easier than others. Some of this repositioning is actually a statement of intent, as these companies, with their combined hundreds of years of experience, are not necessarily natural participants in the digital technology space. There is also.

To help these companies, here are three takeaways from longtime navigators of these waters.

1. You're just a newcomer if you're being criticized.

How technology is used, what is allowed with it, and how it is governed are all hotly debated issues even among the most experienced digital technology giants and the most forward-thinking governments. is.

If you want to be a technology company, set your goal to have as much of a voice as the incumbents. There is no doubt that digital technology is transformative, but its highest and best uses occur when applied to the concrete needs of society. In that respect, you are both a solution and an enabler. Even the most skeptical people listen when someone offers solutions to the big challenges of the day.

If Meta wants to become a mining company, it will have to learn a lot, and it will have to comply with extractable suitability and compliance. The digital technology sector is different. More fluid and adaptable. In addition, there are pioneer models such as:

Payments company Mastercard is committed to leading the way to net zero, and as a result has become a key corporate participant in the United Nations goal of building a green economy.

Although Procter & Gamble was and still is a consumer products company, it has been hesitant to set data privacy standards and shape how AI is used in marketing, supply chain, etc. did not do it.

Pfizer's digital transformation increased supply throughput by 20%. This builds a lot of political capital if you want to change policy.

2. There is no business as usual with digital technology.

Many best practices and regulations have been introduced in the digital technology space, but despite the attention it has received, it is still relatively young and subject to change.

We need to think boldly about what makes success possible and call for policy change. Over the years, many laws, regulations and best practices have been developed. For example, who hasn't had to comply with Europe's strict regulations on the movement of data across borders?

But let's say you're a life sciences company and you have good reasons and intentions to do things differently. Exemptions from current rules may be necessary to foster development, testing, and innovation for a better society. If this is the case, you will need to request the necessary exemptions or modifications, although this may require significant effort and guidance.

Governments may take one approach to social media, but that doesn't mean they can't take a different approach to healthcare innovation. Experience shows that great habits honor great innovations.

3. There are currently no policies that support your plan.

It's easy to assume that people who have been in this industry for a while understand how to optimize technology because they have spent a lot of manpower and resources on it.

it's not. Long-time players know what works for market participants at the moment. And the best experts can predict, with a high level of accuracy, what combinations of technology and trade will work in the long run when introduced into global markets. But if you want to create policies that will help bring your unique products to market quickly, equitably, and over time, be sure to lead from the front. No one else will do it for you.

conclusion

Most companies now understand how digital technologies can facilitate market access and amplify the (positive) impact they seek on society, but the distance between here and there seems too great. It seems to me.

Charting your own course, making creative strokes and taking deep breaths is the quickest way to get there.

