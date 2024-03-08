Wi-Fi unavailable at Google's flagship technology campus





When Google opened its newest campus in Silicon Valley in 2022, the company boasted the building's space-age design and high-tech features, including an entire roof made of solar panels.

But office workers have more mundane complaints. It turns out that the internet giant's WiFi doesn't work.

Employees who spoke to Reuters had been complaining for months that their laptops couldn't connect to WiFi.

Some staff have suggested that the issue is related to the building's undulating roof. The roof is made up of 90,000 silver solar panels shaped like dragon scales, which may be responsible for capturing radio signals.

Employees have access to wired internet access at desks on the ground floor, designed for focused work. But when she brings her laptop to her first floor office, where there are comfortable chairs for meetings and collaboration, she discovers that many people do not have access to wireless internet.

Google has given some staff laptops with stronger Wi-Fi receivers, while encouraging others to sit outdoors in office cafes where they can get a stronger connection. .

Some people have started using their cell phone's mobile signal as a hotspot instead of relying on their company's Wi-Fi.

Some employees say unreliable internet reception is jeopardizing Google's efforts to bring employees back to the office three days a week.

A Google spokesperson told Reuters: “We are experiencing WiFi connectivity issues in Bayview.”

He added that the company has made several improvements to address this issue.

Google's Bayview campus, located near its headquarters, is described by the company as the first built from the ground up by the company itself. It is powered by 90% solar and wind energy at all times and is designed to ensure that all employees have views from their windows.

It was designed by Danish architect Bjarke Ingels Group and Heatherwick Studio, run by British designer Thomas Heatherwick.

The company employs approximately 4,000 staff, including those working on the latest artificial intelligence systems.

