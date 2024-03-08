Google engineer accused of stealing AI secrets, then became CEO of Chinese startup: Here's how it happened





“The defendants allege that they stole artificial intelligence-related trade secrets from Google while secretly working for two companies based in China,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Former Google software engineer successfully stole hundreds of AI and supercomputing secrets from Google Cloud, then became CEO of a Chinese AI startup, until he held a meeting with investors to raise funding. He is said to have drawn up a detailed, multi-year plan that led to this. capital.

Linwei Ding, 38, also known as Leon, was arrested on Wednesday at his Newark, California-based home. He was charged with four counts of trade secret theft in connection with an alleged plot to steal Google's confidential information related to AI.

Ding, a citizen of the People's Republic of China, allegedly transferred confidential Google trade secrets and other information to his personal account while partnering with a China-based AI company.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said today's indictment alleges that the defendants stole artificial intelligence-related trade secrets from Google while secretly working for two companies based in China. . We will rigorously protect sensitive technology developed in the United States from falling into the hands of those who should not have it.

Mountain View, California-based Google Cloud is a leader in the $37 billion cloud computing and AI market.

Dings Crime Timeline and Google Recruitment

Ding was hired by Google in 2019 to help develop software for Google's supercomputing datacenters, which host the company's large-scale AI models and machine learning workloads.

In connection with his employment with Google, Ding had access to Google's confidential information related to its hardware infrastructure, software platforms, and the AI ​​models and applications they support, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday. It was said to have been allowed.

According to the indictment, Ding began stealing information related to the construction of a supercomputing data center in May 2022 by copying it to a personal Google Cloud account.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement that the defendants stole more than 500 confidential files containing AI trade secrets while secretly working for a China-based company seeking an advantage in the AI ​​technology race. He said he stole it from Google.

Ding becomes CEO of a Chinese AI startup.Seeking financial support

He reportedly traveled to China in October 2022 and was immediately appointed chief technology officer of the country's AI startup. By May 2023, Ding also held an investor meeting to raise funds for a new company he founded and served as CEO, Shanghai Zhisuan Technology Co.

The indictment alleges that potential investors were told that Ding would be the new company's chief technology officer and that he would own 20% of the company's stock.

In May 2023, he founded and became CEO of his own AI and machine learning company based in China.

Dings touted the development of a software platform designed to accelerate machine learning workloads, such as training large-scale AI models. He did not inform Google about the partnership with these companies, nor did he disclose that he had traveled to China to meet with investors.

Ding also applied to a China-based startup incubation program and traveled to Beijing to present his company at an investor conference last November.

Ding tries to cover his tracks

Investigators say the suspect allowed another Google employee to scan the entrance to a Google building using a company-issued access badge to cover up his crimes. This made it appear as though he was working from an office in the United States while in China to raise funds for a startup based on stolen technology.

Another way he tried to cover his tracks was by allegedly copying data from Google source files to the Apple Notes application on a Google-issued MacBook laptop. Later, by converting his Apple notes into PDF files and uploading them as a separate account from the Google network, Ding was able to evade detection by his Google data loss prevention system.

If convicted, Ding could face 10 years in prison.

If convicted, Ding could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each theft charge, according to the indictment.

Monaco's Deputy Attorney General said the Department of Justice will relentlessly pursue and hold to account those who seek to siphon disruptive technologies, particularly AI, for illegal export.

The FBI and U.S. Department of Commerce are currently investigating this incident.

Google could not be reached for comment on this matter.

