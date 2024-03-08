Nesma Injazat and Presight announce strategic partnership to drive innovation and digital transformation – Intelligent CIO Middle East





Nesma Injazat, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and digital services, and Presight, one of the region's leading big data analytics companies powered by Generative AI (GenAI), are spearheading and empowering government digital transformation. We have entered into a strategic partnership with the aim of Companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

The partnership combines Nesma Injazat's deep experience in hybrid multicloud and digital services solutions with Presights' cutting-edge capabilities in GenAI-driven big data analytics, providing government and commercial organizations with access to transformative and innovative solutions. Provides unparalleled access. Another focus area is the development and implementation of smart city solutions that help authorities make data-driven decisions, optimize operations and enhance service delivery.

Gianluca Meloni, CEO of Nesma Injazat, said: This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the highest quality services and solutions, enabling them to succeed in the digital age and supporting them in their Kingdom's transformation journey.

Thomas Pramotedam, CEO of Presight, said: “This strategic partnership underscores Nesma Injazat and Presights’ efforts to continually push the boundaries of what is possible in the digital realm.” Our combined strengths will enable our customers to accelerate their digital transformation and expand the Kingdom's digital ecosystem in support of Vision 2030.

