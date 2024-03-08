$30M partnership strengthens semiconductor workforce | Virginia Tech News





summer sun and semiconductors

As a first step in the partnership effort, the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering is launching the UPWARDS Women in Semiconductor camp. This camp is a collaboration between the School of Chemical Engineering and the School of Materials Science and Engineering and the Center for Enhancement of Engineering Diversity (CEED). Supported by Kim Lester, director of pre-university programs, the program is modeled after his C-Tech2, the computer and technology engineering camp currently run by CEED, and is already run by the faculty and the School of Engineering. It has been a successful recruitment tool.

We've made a lot of effort over the years to recruit women, but it's been difficult to move the needle, says Luke Lester, dean, Roanoke Professor of Electrical Steel, and co-principal investigator of the UPWARDS project. he said. However, with C-Tech2, the yield for campers coming to Virginia Tech would be 45%. I'm really excited about the new camp. This has the potential to bring about major changes in the recruitment of female students.

Held over the last two weeks of July, campers will learn a variety of engineering skills, including:

How to complete pattern layout exercises using computer-aided design software Work safely and effectively in a clean room using the Micron Technology Semiconductor Processing Lab located in Whitmore Hall Hands-on experience with semiconductor materials, processes, and equipment Easy product manufacturing and testing microelectronic devices

Participants will also take an overnight trip to Micron Technology in Manassas. Micron Technology has been in operation since 2002 and recently saw an investment of $3 billion to increase memory production.

This is a very exciting opportunity, said Yang “Cindy” Yi, principal investigator and beginning faculty member at Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus. I look forward to sharing how I've grown as a female student and as an engineer, and inspiring more students to think about electrical and computer engineering.

