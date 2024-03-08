Google Chrome will soon let you install any website as a desktop app





Google Chrome lets you install any web page as a desktop app on your Mac, much like Apple's Safari browser does on macOS Sonoma (via Android Police ).

This new feature was discovered by X (Twitter) user Leopeva64 in the latest Chrome Canary build. This build includes a new option under Save & Share Settings called Install Page as an App. Websites like YouTube and Reddit that already have their own web apps will also automatically appear as optional installations in this menu.

[ページをアプリとしてインストール]Once you select the option, as shown in the image below,[アプリをインストール]A prompt will appear asking you to. Web apps are automatically saved to an application subfolder called Chrome Canary Apps, and can be dragged to the macOS Dock if needed.

Currently, Chrome's web app implementation is more sophisticated than Safari, with a simplified toolbar with navigation buttons as well as options such as Copy URL, Open in Chrome, Uninstall, Zoom, Print, and Search. A simplified settings menu with . Editing and casting.

This feature is thanks to Chrome's long-standing support for Progressive Web Apps (PWA), which Google originally adopted as a replacement for Chrome apps in the Google Play Store.

Users can try out this feature before we roll it out in stable builds of Chrome by downloading the latest Canary 124 update and enabling two new flags. To do this, copy and paste the following link into the address bar.

chrome://flags/#web-app-universal-install chrome://flags/#shortcuts-not-apps

Chrome 123 is currently in beta and will be generally available soon, so PWA support for web pages will not be supported in the next version, but in the next stable build after that.

