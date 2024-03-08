Google suddenly adds Nest and Fitbit to Google One subscriptions





Google Nest Cam battery.

jianghui mcgregor

This article was updated on March 8th. Update the following:

Google has confirmed that it will be adding Nest Aware and FitBit Premium to its Google One premium plan.

Earlier today, some users on Reddit and Twitter received a notification that the Google One premium plan now includes two additional services. Google confirmed to me that both Nest Aware and FitBit Premium are included in the premium plan for UK users for $7.99 per month ($9.99 in the US).

For the uninitiated, Google One is the company's cloud storage subscription service that ranges from 100 GB of additional storage for 1.59 per month ($1.99 in the US) to 20 TB for 79.99 per month. Prior to this update, the Premium plan included additional features such as some Workspace tools and a 10% discount on Google Store purchases (in the form of store credit).

I checked my Nest account and Fitbit app, and they both now have access to premium features. Google has long been rumored to enhance One with both services, but Google's plans and pricing page doesn't yet clearly indicate that Nest Aware and FitBit Premium will be included in higher-end plans. There is no official announcement either.

Nest Aware is now included in Google One premium plans.

However, the Google One site states that certain plans include support for Google products, which is common enough to include these services. In general terms, it also means that a company can remove, switch, or change the products included in a subscription in the future.

In terms of availability, Google told me that Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware are currently available in the UK with Google One Premium plans. We haven't yet answered a follow-up question about when this deal will be available in the US or around the world, but I'll update this story if I hear back.

Google has been revamping its subscription services in recent months. This increased the price of YouTube Premium for some older users and added new AI tools, video quality improvements, and podcast features to YouTube Music. Last month, the company added the latest version of Gemini (called Gemini Advanced) to its AI premium Google One plans.

At the same time, Google has implemented temporary discounts on its Play Pass service, which provides Android users with access to premium apps, and has repeatedly reduced the prices of its Pixel smartphone series.

Google's intent is clear. We bundle more popular services into one subscription while discounting hardware that acts as a gateway to other software products. As the company gets more aggressive about bringing more people into the Google ecosystem, I wouldn't mind seeing YouTube Premium or Play Pass temporarily rolled into Google One subscriptions at some point. wouldn't be surprised.

Updated March 8: It's clear that Google has big plans for its One subscription service, as they're running a pretty generous new promotion right now. Google One subscribers in the US can give five friends a referral code that will give him 75% off the subscription price for three months. According to 9To5Google, in return, the referrer receives a $5 Google Play Store credit for each subscriber, which he caps at $25.

The Terms of Use page does not appear to be working at the moment. Also, the actual introduction page is not working either. Google may have published the page too soon and removed it, but a screenshot of 9To5Google's deal site clearly shows that there is a referral program.

Google has recently revamped its subscription services like YouTube Premium and Google One, and recently added Gemini Advanced as well as FitBit and Nest. The referral program shows that the company is looking to quickly expand its services. We need to see if the new bundle product is attractive enough to convince users of Google products to pay a monthly fee.

