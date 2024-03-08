Globant Announces 5th Annual Women That Build Awards





This new edition recognizes women leaders from Latin America, Europe, the United States and Canada, and India. Previous editions accumulated more than 310,000 votes, featured 6,000 candidates, and included women from more than 50 countries. Nominations and submissions will be accepted until April 15th at 11:59 pm ET. womenawards.globant.com

NEW YORK , March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, today announced the recognition of its fifth annual Women's Recognition Program. We have announced the launch of That Build Awards. It aims to provide global visibility and networking opportunities for talented women to succeed in their professional careers.

Global winners of Women that Build Awards 2023

The technology industry, known for innovation, faces challenges in gender representation, with only 28% of its workforce being women. As a leading IT company, Globant uses its 5th annual award to spotlight visionary women who embrace technology and innovation, inspiring other women to pursue careers in technology and make a positive impact on both the industry and the world. Our focus is on inspiring people to make a positive impact.

This edition was supported by global partners including AWS, CoachHub, NYSE, and Udemy and launched on International Women's Day. A photo of Jennifer Samaniego and Jarory Lantigua, global winners of the 4th annual WTB Awards, is featured on the NYSE Billboard in Times Square in New York City to continue showcasing women who are making a positive impact in the industry. Published in

“The fifth edition of this award not only encapsulates the journey that began in 2020, full of inspiring stories, tangible opportunities, and tangible achievements, but also continues to be nourished by the experiences of the previous four editions. We adapt and focus on emerging trends, both changing and static needs,” said Patricia Pommies, Globant's Chief Operating Officer. “From women with exceptional skills in leadership and emerging technology, to visionary and purpose-driven entrepreneurs, we are inspired by the ambition to create a sector that is fair and representative for everyone who takes part in it. I’m looking for a story that got me.”

The categories for the Women That Build Awards 2024 are:

Technology Executive: Inspires executives, vice presidents, directors, and board members in large organizations with exceptional leadership and skills in emerging technologies, including AI. Tech Entrepreneur: Visionary and purposeful entrepreneurs looking to reinvent their businesses through the lens of AI and emerging technology. Technology She Leaders: Strong and talented women in middle management positions with great potential and ability to adopt and apply the latest technologies, including AI.

“We aim to honor the countless women who have blazed trails in technology and shaped bright futures for all of us,” said Wanda Weigert, Globant's chief brand officer. said. “These awards serve as an important step towards redressing the underrepresentation of women in key roles in tomorrow’s workforce. They also expand diverse perspectives and encourage women to work within the industry. It also serves as a platform for leading and nurturing entrepreneurship in the country.”

The past four editions have attracted more than 310,000 votes, 6,000 candidates, and women from more than 50 countries. In addition, we attracted support from over 150 support organizations and had over 240 international jurors participating.

way to participate

There are four official regions eligible for participation in this award: Latin America, Europe, the United States and Canada, and India. Candidates residing in the following countries are eligible to apply: Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Luxembourg, Mexico, Moldova, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, UK, USA, Uruguay. Countries not included in this list are not eligible to participate.

All global winners will be recognized at a Globant-sponsored event with round-trip entry fees and a showcase on the iconic NYSE billboard in Times Square in 2025. Regional winners will receive a scholarship from Udemy to access courses across technology and business. , leadership, health, and recognition trophies. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to attend and network at local celebratory events.

Nominations and submissions will be accepted until April 15th at 11:59 pm ET at womenawards.globant.com. In May, after evaluating the candidates based on the criteria set by the award organizers, the shortlist will be published with profiles of the selected candidates and the voting process will begin. The companies that receive the most votes advance to the deliberation stage, which includes esteemed jurors such as Jennifer Reynolds, her CEO of the Women's Corporate Directors Foundation. Stephanie Stapleton, President of Udemy Business. Jillian Zucker, head of business operations for the LA Clippers, and others. We will first select a regional winner, then determine a global winner.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unlock their potential. We are a place where innovation, design and engineering come together at scale.

Our more than 29,000 employees are located in 33 countries on five continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander. We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by the IDC MarketScape report. According to Brand Finance, we are the fastest growing IT brand and his 5th strongest IT brand in the world (2024). We have been featured as a business case at Harvard University, MIT, and Stanford University. We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

