Google fires employees who protested Israeli tech event, shuts down forums





Google's corporate logo outside the Google Germany office in Berlin, Germany, on August 31, 2021.

Sean Gallup Getty Images News | Getty Images

During a keynote speech by Google's managing director of Israel operations in New York on Monday, employees in the company's cloud division publicly protested and declared that they refuse to build technology that promotes genocide.

The Google Cloud engineer was subsequently fired, CNBC reported, marking another dark moment for Google, which has struggled to quell employee dissent amid heightened political and cultural tensions in recent years.

This week also saw further internal disputes related to the Gaza crisis.

Ahead of the International Women's Day Summit in Silicon Valley on Thursday, Google's employee message boards were flooded with employee comments about military contracts with Israel. The online forum was to be used to let executives know what questions were asked at the event, but a spokesperson told CNBC that the content was “disruptive and divisive in our workplace.” It was closed due to the content described.

Google's role as a technology provider to the U.S. and foreign militaries has been a source of employee unrest since at least 2018, when employees protested a Pentagon contract called Project Maven. Then came the controversy surrounding Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion artificial intelligence and computing services agreement between Google, Amazon Web Services, and the Israeli government and military that began in 2021.

That anger has spread to many other issues, with CEO Sundar Pichai often on the defensive when confronted by employees at company events.

The escalation of the Middle East conflict over the past five months has further increased the level of tension at Google. In October, Hamas launched a deadly multi-pronged offensive against Israel, leading to a military counteroffensive that left at least 30,000 Palestinians dead and many more injured and starved, according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry. It is said that they are facing.

In recent weeks, more than 600 Google employees have signed a letter to leadership asking the company to end its sponsorship of Mind the Tech, an annual conference promoting Israel's technology industry. The event, held in New York on Monday, featured a speech by Barak Regev, managing director of Google Israel.

A video of employees protesting during the speech went viral.

There is no cloud over apartheid, the workers shouted. Members of the crowd booed as he was escorted out of the building by security.

Afterward, Regev told the audience: “Part of the privilege of working for a company that represents democratic values ​​is that it provides a platform for different opinions to be expressed.”

A Google spokesperson said in an email to CNBC on Thursday that the employee was fired for “disrupting an official company-sponsored event.” “Regardless of the nature of the issue, this conduct was inappropriate and the employee violated our company's policies and was terminated.” A spokesperson declined to say which policy was violated.

Other questions about Gemini

Google is not the only American company facing increased pressure since the latest war broke out between Hamas and Israel.

In October, Starbucks sued Workers United, an organization that organizes employees at 400 U.S. stores, over pro-Palestinian messages posted on the union's social media accounts. Starbucks said it was trying to force the union to stop using its name and likeness after the post also drew protests from pro-Israel protesters. Boycotters argued that the company was not adequately supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

McDonald's has been the target of a boycott campaign after its local franchisees in Israel announced they would provide free meals to Israeli soldiers in October.

Ahead of Google's International Women's Day summit on Thursday, “Her Power, Her Voice,” some women weighed in on the company's internal discussion forum about military contracts with Israel and Google's AI chatbot “Gemini” in Palestine. It was filled with questions about how it affects women. Some comments received hundreds of “up votes” from employees, according to internal communications seen by CNBC.

One employee asked about Gemini bias. Specifically, when I asked Gemini, “Do women in Gaza have a right to human rights?”, the person wrote: The chatbot was unresponsive and directed the user to try a Google search for her. But when the employee asked the French woman the same question, Gemini responded, “That's right,” followed by multiple bullet points to support her claim.

CNBC repeated the search Thursday afternoon with the same results. Late last month, Google suspended its Gemini image generation tool, citing “inaccuracies” in historical photos in response to a flurry of complaints from users.

Another well-liked comment on the forum discussed how the company treated Mai Ubaid, a young woman and former Google software engineer who was reportedly killed along with her family in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip late last year. I asked him if he recognized him. (Some employees and advocacy groups gathered to honor Ubeid in New York in December.)

One employee said, “Given the ongoing international war crimes against Palestinian women, how can we use the theme of “Her Power, Her Voice'' to amplify their daily struggles?'' Can you do it?” he asked. This comment received over 100 upvotes.

“We must ask how we can truly uphold the concept of ‘her power, her voice’ while at the same time ignoring the cries for help of Palestinian women who are systematically deprived of their basic human rights. It’s important,” said another.

Due to a sudden increase in the number of comments, Google shut down the forum prematurely.

A Google spokesperson did not address the individual posts, but provided CNBC with the following statement:

“We are pleased to host an event to celebrate International Women's Day. Unfortunately, prior to the event, a series of off-topic and divisive questions and comments were posted on our internal forums. Our internal community guidelines Our team regularly removes divisive content that disrupts our work. We did it at work, we did it here.”

See: Google vs. Google

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/08/google-fires-employee-who-protested-israel-tech-event-shuts-forum.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

