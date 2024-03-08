



Inspiration and innovation at the heart of SnapLogic Women tech leaders to watch in 2024

On International Women's Day, we feature 5 women in technology

As the world celebrates International Women's Day, SnapLogic, a leader in generative integration, is proud to spotlight four trailblazing women who are making great strides in the technology industry. We honor these outstanding individuals for their innovation, leadership, and unwavering dedication to driving positive change in the technology industry.

This year, SnapLogic is recognizing these inspiring women whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the industry and continue to inspire future generations. From breakthrough innovation to transformative leadership, these women are breaking down barriers, challenging stereotypes, and paving the way for greater diversity and inclusion in technology.

Female tech leaders to watch in 2024:

Casey Stone, Caterpillar Information Technology Manager

Casey Stone is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the IT industry and currently serves as an Information Technology Manager at Caterpillar. With a strong background in project management, systems administration, and technical support, Casey excels at leading teams to achieve operational excellence and drive innovation. Known for her strategic thinking and dedication to delivering high-quality solutions, she plays a key role in optimizing Caterpillar's IT infrastructure and supporting business objectives.

Nisha Clark, CIO, Abano Healthcare

Nisha Clark, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Abano Healthcare, is a visionary leader and technology executive. With her extensive experience in IT management and digital transformation, Nisha drives strategic initiatives to improve operational efficiency and enhance customers' ability to deliver patient care. Her expertise in aligning technology solutions to business objectives ensures that your business is set up for future success. Nisha's passion for leveraging technology to improve healthcare outcomes underscores her commitment to driving organizational success and positively impacting the industry.

Sinead Okosi, Head of Data and Analytics at Pepper Advantage

A distinguished data and analytics leader, Sinead Okosi is the Head of Data and Analytics at Pepper Advantage. Sinead brings a wealth of expertise to the role, with a diverse background spanning finance, technology and business intelligence. Her strategic vision and analytical skills drive data-driven decision-making and innovation within Pepper Advantage, positioning the company for success in the competitive marketplace. Known for her collaborative approach and her commitment to excellence, Sinead is dedicated to leveraging the power of data to drive business growth and unlock new opportunities for Pepper Advantage. Masu.

Paru Puttanna, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Data Management, Voya Financial

Paru Puttanna, Senior Vice President at Voya Financial, is a recognized leader in enterprise data management. With over 20 years of experience in financial services and data analytics, Pal is known for his strategic vision and expertise in driving data-driven decision-making. Her leadership at Voya Financial includes leading efforts to implement strategic data programs, optimize data governance, improve data quality, and maximize the value of data assets. Pal's commitment to innovation and excellence plays a critical role in Voya Financial's success navigating complex data environments to achieve business objectives.

Anjana Kashyap, Vice President of Engineering Services, SnapLogic

Anjana is a highly qualified engineering services executive who manages all engineering functions at SnapLogic. In her role as VP of Engineering Services at SnapLogic, Anjana is known for her exceptional contributions to a portfolio that includes QAE, DevSecOps, Support Engineering, Customer Success, and Knowledge Management Services. Considered an engineering and customer organization turnaround specialist, she has taken SnapLogic from red to green multiple times. With her extensive experience and expertise, she has led innovative initiatives within SnapLogic and elevated the team to new heights of excellence. Anjana's highly empathetic leadership with her high EQ is her trademark, and as a result, her leadership, leadership and technical acumen have earned her respect and admiration from colleagues across the company. I am. We are proud to introduce her as one of her SnapLogics female leaders.

At SnapLogic, we recognize diversity as not just a moral imperative, but a strategic advantage. Women bring valuable perspectives and insights to the table, drive innovation, and foster an inclusive culture. Today, women make up more than 30% of technical and engineering roles at our company, which is well above the industry average, commented Gaurav Dhillon, CEO of SnapLogic. But we can't stop here. As we celebrate International Women's Day, we're proud to celebrate women in technology. We also reaffirm our commitment to fostering a workplace where every voice is heard, valued and empowered to thrive.

