Hey everyone! Shall we wrap up this week with another round of strands?

Today we have NYT strand tips, spangrams, and answers right at your fingertips.

How to play with strands

The New York Times Strand Puzzle is a play on the classic word search. It's in beta for now, so it will only survive if enough people play it every day.

There is a new game in the strand that you can play every day. The game displays a 6 x 8 grid of letters. The goal is to find groups of words that have something in common and find out what their theme is. When you find a theme word, it will be highlighted in blue.

You also need to find special words called spangrams. By doing so, you can see what the words have in common. Spanggram links her two opposite sides of the board. Theme words cannot be proper nouns, but spangrams can be. If a spangram is found, it will remain highlighted in yellow.

All characters are used once in either theme words or spangrams. You can connect letters vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, and you can even switch directions in the middle of a word. If you're playing on a touchscreen, double-tap the last letter to submit your guess.

If you find three valid words of four or more letters that are not part of your theme,[ヒント]The button will be unlocked. Clicking this will highlight the letters that make up the theme word.

Remember: You need to be on your toes at all times.

Some themes are fill-in-the-blanks format. They can also be steps in a process, items that all belong to the same category, synonyms or homophones, notes the New York Times. Just like she changes the difficulty of Wordle puzzles within her week. [Wordle and Strands editor Tracy] Bennett is going to throw the Strands solver a curveball from time to time.

What is today's strand tip?

Please scroll slowly! Immediately after today's Strand Puzzle clue we will reveal what the answer word is.

Today's Strand Puzzle official theme tip is…

do what you have to do

Need extra support? Here's another tip…

look up

What is today's strand answer?

Spoiler alert! Don't scroll further down the page until you are ready to find today's Strands answers.

First teach them the spangram and show them where it is on the grid. Then teach them other words and show how they fit together.

This is your final warning!

Today's Strands spangram is…

hairstyle

Here you will find it on the grid…

Screenshot from New York Times Strands showing the completed phrase HAIRSTYLE.

new york times

The remaining theme words for today's strand are…

Ponytail Beehive Mohawk Braid Dread Topknot

The completed grid will look like this…

The completed Strands grid for March 8th includes words like PONYTAIL, BEEHIVE, HAIRSTYLE, MOHAWK, BRAID… [+] Dreads and topknot.

new york times

I wasn't really sure where to start here so I had to solve the clues. I found WHITE on the center left, DABS on the bottom, and MELT on the top left. I saw the word “BRAID” in the hint, so I knew I was looking for a hairstyle.

Then I quickly found MOHAWK in the bottom left and then looked from right to left for a spangram. His two other theme words in the bottom half were DREADS and TOPKNOT. And we found BEEHIVE and PONYTAIL on top for the win.

Overall, I used one clue, and spangram was the third theme word I found.

That's all for today's strand tips and answers. If you want tips and solutions for Saturday's game, be sure to check out my blog.

