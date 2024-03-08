Sports league leaders discuss innovation priorities





Mark Bryan-Brown

Now, more than ever, innovation is the watchword for many sports leagues and governing bodies. But how do leaders in the field structure their innovation plans with real-world goals in mind?

At SBJ Tech Week on Thursday afternoon, NHL EVP of Business Development and Innovation David Lehansky, MLS Senior Vice President of Emerging Ventures Chris Schlosser, and USTA CTO Paul Maya spoke about SBJ's responsibilities. I shared my thoughts on that very question on stage during a roundtable discussion with a group of people. Mr. Taylor Bloom of Sports Technology.

Schlosser emphasized the importance of first understanding the organization's priorities before moving forward. For MLS, Schlosser cited player development, fan engagement and media technology as the league's main priorities. From there, MLS identified his 500 companies that met those needs, and through due diligence, the league narrowed it down to his six companies, which were selected to be part of the league's new MLS Innovation Lab.

“We give them a nine-month program where they test, showcase and present to clubs, executives and youth leaders. We work with them to grow their business and We give you the best chance to succeed. …The real value lies in finding and developing great companies that help drive the next generation of products, experiences and revenue for the league.”

Lehansky, who won Executive of the Year at Tuesday night's Sports Business Awards: Tech, discussed how the NHL is building innovations for different demographics based on new technology available. I talked about Iruka.

“The technology we have in place today is very advanced and will allow us to generate multiple experiences from the same set of assets more efficiently,” Lehansky said.

Lehanski said the NHL is piloting cloud production solutions from AWS and is working to leverage cloud production services to deliver “nearly unlimited” productions to a variety of audiences. Ta. One of his newest targeted broadcasts in the league is the Big City Greens' collaboration with Beyond Sports and ESPN.

Executives agreed that innovation as a whole is a collaborative effort between all departments, and Maya cited the USTA's Fan Week event as an example, noting that innovation in sports can extend beyond a technology focus. He pointed out that there is a gender.

“[Innovation is] I think about how we think about business and how we go after the market,” Maya said. “The key is whether we do it differently than our competitors.”

