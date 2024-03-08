Apple reinstates Epic Games iOS developer account for Sweden





Update, March 8, 1:15 p.m. ET: Apple reverses development of Epic Games for Sweden, two days after terminating Epic for “material breach of contractual obligations to Apple.” account has been restored. ” Epic said Apple's reversal will allow it to move forward with plans to launch battle royale game Fortnite and Epic Games Stores in European countries.

“Apple has informed and committed to the European Commission that it will reinstate developer accounts,” Epic said in an update Friday. This sends a strong signal to developers that the European Commission will act quickly to enforce digital market laws and hold gatekeepers to account. We're on track to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. Go ahead!

An Apple representative said in a statement to Variety: As a result, Epic Wednesday AB was allowed to re-sign the developer agreement and be admitted to the Apple Developer Program. ”

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said in a post on wrote that it was the “first major victory” for the Digital Markets Act. “DMA just scored its first major victory after overcoming its first major challenge when Apple banned Epic Games Sweden from competing with the App Store,” Sweeney wrote. “Following an expedited investigation by the European Commission, Apple has ordered the European Commission and Epic to reinstate and reinstate access to reinstate Fortnite and launch the Epic Games Store in Europe under the DMA Act. have been notified.”

The battle between Apple and Epic Games continues to heat up.

Epic Games announced on March 6 that Apple has terminated the Swedish developer account it was planning to use to launch the Epic Games Store and Fortnite on iOS devices in Europe. This comes less than three weeks after Apple approved the Epic Games Wednesday AB developer account.

Epic said in a blog post that Apple's termination of developer accounts is a “serious violation” of the European Union's digital markets law and “demonstrates that Apple has no intention of allowing real competition on iOS devices.” “There is,” he said.

According to Epic Games, the DMA told Apple, citing a provision in the law that “gatekeepers must permit and technically enable the installation and effective use of third-party software.” The company is asking users to allow third-party app stores like the Store. Applications or software application stores that use or interoperate with that operating system and make those software applications or software application stores accessible by means other than that gatekeeper's associated core platform services. ”

In response, Apple said it had the right to suspend Epic's account based on a September 2021 U.S. District Court ruling in the Fortnite maker's antitrust lawsuit against Apple. The ruling confirmed that Apple has the contractual right to terminate developer program license agreements with any or all of Epic Games' subsidiaries or affiliates.

“Due to Epic's material breach of its contractual obligations to Apple, the court concluded that Apple may not be able to 'remove any or all of Epic Games' wholly owned subsidiaries, affiliates, and/or other entities under Epic Games' control. '' at Apple's sole discretion,'' an Apple spokesperson said in a statement. “Given Epic's past and current actions, Apple has chosen to exercise its rights.”

According to Apple, on February 16, 2024, Epic Games Sweden entered into the Apple DPLA through a “click-through” agreement without executive review by Apple.

Apple officially launched “Fortnite” and other Epic Games titles from the App Store in August 2020, following Epic's antitrust lawsuit against Apple. has been stopped.

According to documents provided by Epic Games, one of the reasons Apple terminated the Swedish developer account was because Epic “publicly criticized the proposed DMA compliance plan.” In blocking the account, Apple cited a Feb. 26 post about X by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, in which he said: The real consequences of current policies include monopolizing app stores, monopolizing payments for digital goods, taxes, suppressing truthful information about competing purchase options, blocking competing web browser engines, and completely destroying web apps. It is thought that there is. ”

According to Epic Games, “Apple retaliated against Epic for speaking out against Apple's unfair and illegal practices, just as it has done many times against other developers. If Apple maintains the power to kick third-party marketplaces out of iOS at its sole discretion, any reasonable developer could be permanently cut off from their audience at any time. They won't actively try to use it.”

Epic's lawsuit against Apple alleges that the tech company acts as a monopoly, taking Apple's 30% cut of all in-app purchases while banning outside payment methods. The judge in that case ruled primarily against Epic, but also prohibited Apple from preventing developers from facilitating other forms of payment in their iOS apps. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case in January 2024.

Separately, the European Commission on Monday fined Apple about $1.95 billion for “abusing its dominant position in the distribution market for music streaming apps” to iPhone and iPad users. The investigation, prompted by a complaint from Spotify, shows that Apple has imposed restrictions on app developers that prevent them from informing iOS users about alternative, cheaper music subscription services available outside of the app. It has been found. Apple said it would appeal the decision.

