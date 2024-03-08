Klarna CEO wants buy now, pay later giant to go public soon, emulating Google's perfect IPO





Klarna Bank AB CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski is drawing inspiration from Google as he prepares for an upcoming initial public offering.

Simiatkowski said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday that he had not yet determined where and exactly when Klarna would sell its shares, but said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday that the U.S. is the largest buy-now-pay-later company in the world. He pointed out that it is a market.

“I always follow Google's IPO, and I feel like it was a perfect IPO,” he said. You had a company that had proven itself and proven its business model. Although it was a global company, it was also one that achieved much of its own growth. And I think that was the timing we were looking for.

Google (now renamed Alphabet Inc.) had a market value of $23 billion when it went public in 2004, but is now worth about $1.7 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world. It has become.

Klarna likely wants to avoid Google's mistakes in the IPO process. In other words, the internet company was forced to halve the value of its shares due to a weak new issue market and some shareholders having problems with the Dutch auction structure. The Securities and Exchange Commission investigated whether an interview with the company's founder published in Playboy magazine may have violated disclosure rules.

Klarna's valuation fell from about $45.6 billion to $6.7 billion in 2022 while cutting jobs, office space and other costs as investors reconsidered easy credit growth amid rising interest rates. . The company was recently valued at about $9.5 billion, according to Caplight, which collects secondary market transaction data.

In November, the Swedish company was setting up a new holding company in the UK in what was seen as preparatory work for a possible public offering. Klarna also began detailed discussions with investment banks for an initial public offering that could be worth about $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported last month.

Simiyatkowski said it was important that the company meet the criteria he had set for an IPO. I hope we can make this happen soon.

However, some companies' existing investors disagree about the future direction. The relationship between Siemiatkowski and co-founder Victor Jacobson has soured as the two clashed over differing approaches to corporate governance. One recent flurry in preparation for the IPO centered on the push to create a new British holding company, Bloomberg News reported.

Siemiatkowski said on Friday that he is very pleased that Michael Moritz remains on the Klarna board after plans to replace Michael Moritz have been withdrawn. Sequoia, the venture capital firm Moritz helped run, has backed Klarna for the past 15 years and was an early investor in Google.

The company narrowed its losses to 2.5 billion kronor ($240 million) last year, with revenue rising by more than a fifth as it grew rapidly among U.S. shoppers looking to spread the cost of their purchases.

Simiatkowski said the company currently accounts for about 0.5% of the total payments market, and Klarna has room to grow and challenge the likes of Visa and Mastercard.

Klarna recently said its partnership with OpenAI to leverage artificial intelligence across the company has led to advances in customer service that replace employees. This news shares information about Tele Performance SE, which provides a call center.

Simiatkowski said this is the first time they've announced technology that improves the experience so much and actually reduces the amount of errands and human interaction to about 700 full-time agents.

When asked if he wanted Klarna to be the first AI bank, Siemiatkowski said, “Yes, that's the goal.” However, our users can always contact humans if they wish.

