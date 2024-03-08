Investing in women in technology





Amy Fehily is the co-founder of Eyebou (UAE), a company developing AI-based solutions for eye screening to detect visual impairment in children.

Eyebou leverages technology to make eye care affordable and accessible around the world, even in areas with poor connectivity. We have built a vision screening tool that can detect a variety of vision and eye health-related issues using just a smartphone app,” said Fehily.

Eyebou, in collaboration with SOS Childrens Village and UNICEF Colombia, has launched an initiative to screen the eyes of more than 5,000 children in foster care. Of these children, 60% had never seen an optometrist. This tool helped detect over 45% of her visual acuity and strabismus in children who were screened.

Eyebou represents Fehily's commitment to marrying medical expertise and technological advances to achieve equitable access to health services.

Dr. Hyma Goparaju is the co-founder of Avyantra (India), a technology startup that has developed machine learning tools to support early risk assessment and treatment decisions for neonatal sepsis.

“Neonatal infectious diseases account for almost 33 per cent of neonatal deaths in India, and although such deaths are preventable through the provision of quality healthcare, in rural areas many mothers and infants suffer due to lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure. This platform aims to address this gap by supporting early diagnosis of neonatal sepsis through artificial intelligence,” said Goparaju.

Through a pilot with a government hospital in Hyderabad, over 1,800 infants and 1,000 mothers underwent AI-powered neonatal sepsis risk screening and testing.

Judith Okonkwo is the visionary founder of Imisi 3d, a pioneering virtual reality (VR) company based in Nigeria. With a background in architecture and a passion for technology, Judith has been at the forefront of promoting immersive technology in Africa. Her journey began with realizing the potential of VR to revolutionize a variety of impact areas, from education to healthcare. As part of Venture Fund's largest investment cohort to date, Imisi 3D is exploring how to best develop the design of educational content according to the curriculum needs and connectivity constraints of Nigerian schools.

Imisi means inspiration in Yoruba, and that's what these technologies are capable of, being able to inspire, being able to do it in multiple dimensions, and all the possibilities that come with that, Okonkwo said. Told.

Kavindya Sennakoon, a 28-year-old young entrepreneur, is the co-founder and head of product at Thiri (Sri Lanka), a startup that has developed a game-based, AI-driven social-emotional learning tool for 5-10 year olds. Old people. To date, Tiri has supported over 15,000 of his beneficiaries, including learners, parents and teachers.

“Developing as open source allowed us to take a more powerful, community-centered approach. We've now split the functionality into standalone modules and are now open to educators, game designers interested in building and measuring social , allowing content creators to reuse and repurpose, Sennakoon said, an emotional learning skill.

Nompilo Matsebula is the Director of Customer Success at eSuSFarm. eSuSFarm specializes in tracking and providing advanced agricultural statistical data to smallholder farmers to improve productivity, market share, credit access and contribute to the overall efficiency of the agri-value chain. Agrifintech startup. .

eSuSFarm is more than just a platform; it is a catalyst for transformative change, technology empowerment, and inclusion. Mtsebula said they are reshaping agriculture by empowering smallholder farmers, including women, to be a beacon of sustainable growth in the digital age.

Snjezana Gomilanovic is CEO and co-founder of Om3ga in Serbia. Om3ga is a startup spearheading Daktilograf, a deep learning speech-to-text solution for Slavic languages. Of her 350 million Slavic speakers around the world, 14 million suffer from hearing loss. Existing speech-to-text solutions help children and young people overcome educational barriers, but are often inaccessible in countries with low digital competitiveness.

Our speech-to-text solutions can be used as conversation facilitation software, learning aids, and teaching assistants in online classes and integrated classrooms. By going open source, we are giving others the opportunity to build on our solution and develop similar products that help the disabled community, Gomilanovic said. Ta.

Stephanie Sy, CEO of Thinking Machines (Philippines), founded the company after returning from Stanford University and working for companies such as Google in San Francisco. Recognizing the gap in data science in her home country, she embarked on her journey as an entrepreneur to empower communities in 2015.

“Data gives people with very different backgrounds and experiences a common ground,” Shi said.

Today, her team is comprised of more than 170 people, 67% of whose leadership is women, and specializes in AI and geospatial datasets for climate and development. Thinking Machines collaborated with UNICEF to create AI for development. This supports the democratization of data and enables decision-makers and responsible parties in low-resource settings to implement interventions in many areas.

