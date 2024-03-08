Google Pixel Watch 3: Latest news, rumors, and what we want to know





In our review of the Google Pixel Watch 2, we wrote about all the ways it's improved over the original Pixel Watch, from lighter weight to faster performance. But technology never stands still, and we're already looking forward to the further upgrades we'll get with the Pixel Watch 3.

The first Pixel Watch launched in October 2022, followed by the Pixel Watch 2 in 2023. So it seems certain that the Pixel Watch 3 will arrive at some point in late 2024. I've already heard some rumors. As for what's to come, this year's revamp provides further evidence of what's to come.

Here, we've compiled everything we think we know about the Pixel Watch 3, including expected price, release date, and specs. We will also update this page as more information becomes available. Make a wishlist of things you want to see in case someone at Google is reading it.

Quick, what is it? When will the next Google Pixel smartwatch be released? Likely October 2024.How much does it cost? Approximately $349 / £349 / AU$549Google Pixel Watch 3: Expected price and release date

We haven't heard any rumors about the Pixel Watch 3's price or release date yet, so all we can do is deviate from what we've seen so far. The Pixel Watch launched at $349 / £339 / AU$549 for the Wi-Fi model and $399 / £379 / AU$649 for the LTE edition.

The following year, the Pixel Watch 2 was launched for $349 / £349 / AU$549 with Wi-Fi and $399 / £399 / AU$649 with LTE connectivity added. In other words, the pricing is pretty consistent, and the Pixel Watch 3 should cost a similar amount.

There is also a predictable pattern to release times. Pixel Watch is October 2022, Pixel Watch 2 is October 2023, so we expect Pixel Watch 3 to be October 2024. Google Pixel 9 may also appear. at the same time.

Google Pixel Watch 3: News and rumors

Original Pixel Watch (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

We haven't heard a ton of leaks or rumors about the Pixel Watch 3 yet, but we're slowly learning more about what the smartwatch will bring. No doubt more information will be released as we get closer to the expected October 2024 release date.

One of the rumors we've heard at one time or another is that we'll be seeing a larger Pixel Watch model for the first time. Perhaps it could come in a 45mm size to match his current 41mm size that existing models offer. Of course, this two-size approach is something Samsung and Apple have already adopted with their smartwatches.

Speaking of going beyond the Apple Watch, there are also reports that the Google Pixel Watch 3 will come with ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. It's a standard that enables location tracking and short-range communications with a high level of accuracy, improving the Pixel Watch's ability to unlock Android smartphones (which is handled by Bluetooth on Google's existing smartwatches). may be used for.

Google Pixel Watch 3: What we want to see

Pixel Watch 2 is great, but not perfect (Image credit: Future)

While we wait for more Google Pixel Watch 3 rumors and leaks to emerge, here are some thoughts on how Google will improve this device compared to the Pixel Watch 2 – Google is finally making a 5-star smart Can you make a watch?

1. Smarter statistics

Google acquired Fitbit back in 2021, but it feels like work is still underway to integrate Fitbit's health and fitness know-how into Pixel devices. Things might change with Pixel Watch3.

Fitbit Premium is now part of a Google One subscription in at least one country, and some of the same advanced features (like detailed sleep analysis and daily readiness scores) are coming to the next Google Pixel wearable I hope that it will be done.

2. Extended battery life

This has been a long-standing request from smartwatch owners. Especially if these devices are expected to track your sleep as well as your daily activities, make sure they have a long battery life (if your wearable is charged every night, you won't get a complete picture of your sleep quality). is difficult).

The Pixel Watch 2 impressed with its ability to go up to 24 hours between charges, but we think Google can do even better with the Pixel 3. It will still take some time to achieve the same amount of time between best charges. Garmin watch.

3. Smoother software

While it's true that Google has been giving Wear OS some love lately, it still feels clunky and clunky in places. There are rumors that Google and Samsung are collaborating on a software project, with Wear OS 5 potentially debuting this year.

We don't know exactly what upgrades Wear OS will bring, but smoother performance and new customizations are welcome. In other words, we expect a software experience that matches the quality of the Pixel Watch 3 hardware.

Everything is AI-powered these days, and we don't think the Pixel Watch 3 will be left out. Generative Gemini AI goods could be built directly into wearables, or at least made available through connected Pixel smartphones. For smart watches.

We've seen Samsung introduce a number of Galaxy AI features with the Galaxy S24 this year, and we know it has plans to extend these tools to smartwatches as well. This puts pressure on Google and could mean features like live translation on your wrist.

5. Attaching the band is now easier

The band attachment method used by the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 works, but it only works. It's a bit too cumbersome for our tastes and we tend to hesitate to change the band. There is definitely room for improvement here.

Speaking of bands, the Pixel Watch 3 would also welcome a more diverse range of straps. This is an area where the Apple Watch 9 really shines (as has been the case with all previous models) – changing the band can drastically change the look and feel of your smartwatch.

