Administrators don’t know how to bring educational technology into the classroom





University administrators recognize the need to bring educational technology into the classroom, but are at a loss as to how to do it, according to a new report.

The College Innovation Network today released its first-ever CIN Administrator EdTech Survey. It was revealed that more than half (53%) of the 214 administrators surveyed were not very confident in choosing an effective EdTech product for their institution .

Administrators are excited about the delivery of new edtech tools, but lack the knowledge and data to make informed decisions that benefit students, faculty, and staff. said Omid Fotuhi, director of learning and innovation at WGU Labs. statement.

The College Innovation Network, a consortium that helps higher education institutions navigate technology, conducts regular technology audits and solicits feedback from students and faculty to help institutions improve their confidence in selecting educational technology products. We propose to increase the However, many universities do not have this practice.

One-third of administrators surveyed say they ask teachers for feedback on instructional technology less than once a year, and 38% ask students for feedback less than once a year. I answered. Technology audits are even rarer, with nearly half (48%) of managers saying they don't conduct annual audits.

The study, conducted in conjunction with WGU Labs, part of Western Governors University, surveyed administrators about technology, its integration, and how they are responding to the rise of artificial intelligence.

According to administrators surveyed, the biggest benefit of edtech products is making classes more engaging. They also expect products to improve online education (37%), followed by the belief that edtech products will improve access to support services (32%).

As generative artificial intelligence becomes more popular, attitudes toward AI are also improving. According to the survey, 52% of managers feel somewhat or very positively about AI tools, 30% are neutral and 19% feel somewhat or very negatively.

However, despite this sentiment, little has been done when it comes to developing AI policy. More than three-quarters (77%) of educational institutions do not have AI policies regarding faculty use. However, there is a bit more emphasis on student use, with 67% saying they have no policy regarding student use.

Additionally, our data suggest that a lack of certainty about AI, and perhaps a lack of confidence in administrators' ability to effectively select ed-tech products, may be contributing to managers' concerns about the use of AI in their respective workplaces. This suggests that this may be leading to the failure to formulate policies and action plans. says the report.

The survey also touched on the future of online education, with the majority of respondents agreeing that online course offerings are here to stay. Nearly 80% of institutions believe they will offer more hybrid courses and more microcredential and certificate programs in the future. Almost all administrators (92%) agreed that they will spend more time using ed-tech products in the classroom in the future.

Higher education is facing multiple significant disruptions, and administrators are at the center of these changing demands and are responsible for making campus-wide decisions that greatly impact students and faculty, Fotuhi said. he said. This research highlights the need for more resources to inform decision-making, which will help foster wider adoption of educational technology.

