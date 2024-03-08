SpaceX and Google team up to fight Earth-apocalyptic threats from orbit





Methane emitted by oil and gas infrastructure is a major cause of global warming. MethaneSAT aims to address that threat.

Some of the biggest names in technology and environmental advocacy have joined forces to address what scientists say is an accelerating existential threat to civilization.

The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) said Monday that with the help of aerospace pioneer SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, it is designed to target emissions of methane gas, which is more than 80 times more potent in global warming than carbon dioxide. The satellite Methane SAT was launched.

With the platform in orbit, search giant Google will use its AI capabilities to analyze data captured by satellites to help NGOs, businesses, and the public working in the fight to stop greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change. The plan is to transform it into an image that is meaningful to the public. .

Overall, MethaneSAT claims to provide the highest resolution real-time picture of global methane emissions to date. Its first mission is to go after oil and gas polluters.

“The more you look at MethaneSAT, the more you realize how radical it is,” says Steve Hamburg, EDF's chief scientist. “We will now be able to find out how much emissions are being emitted from the oil and gas industry, how they change across space, how they change over time, and we will be able to do it for free. This is a game changer.”

You can't manage what you don't measure.

Professor Hamburg says that until recently, researchers had little understanding of where methane actually comes from. “We say we are facing a climate crisis, and we are spending billions of dollars on remote sensing, billions of dollars on system transformation, but we are doing it without the high-quality data we need. ” he explains.

In other words, you can't manage what you don't measure. And this is a big problem with methane. Methane is invisible to the human senses, but according to NOAA, it is responsible for nearly one-third of global warming. The technology onboard MethaneSAT exceeds that of existing platforms. For example, the European Space Agency's Sentinel 5P satellite provides a maximum resolution of 7 kilometers by 5.5 kilometers (4 x 3.4 miles). In contrast, MethaneSAT can observe areas as small as 100 × 400 meters (328 × 1312 feet). In other words, observers will be able to see exactly which facilities are emitting how much gas.

Jasmine Cooper, a research fellow at the Sustainable Gas Institute at London's Imperial College who specializes in emissions research, said: “Satellites can accurately measure methane events on a very large scale, which is difficult to do with other technologies. “It's excellent,” he says. “It's very useful in that you can quantify all the emissions in a particular area.”

Despite its impact as a greenhouse gas, methane was not a major priority for policymakers until the 2015 Paris Agreement, when countries agreed to start limiting emissions, Cooper said. From that point on, governments started paying more attention to “non-CO2” pollutants, which Cooper described as “low-hanging fruit in terms of meeting emissions targets and meeting temperature targets.” are doing.

Methane comes from a wide range of sources, from natural sources such as permafrost and wetlands to agriculture and the oil and gas industry. The widespread and diffuse nature of these emissions is part of what makes them so difficult to track.

A rendering of MethaneSAT launched on Monday. This satellite can observe methane emissions at higher resolution than ever before.

However, while agriculture, especially livestock production, produces the most methane (about 40%), oil, gas and coal (36%) are considered to be the sources that humans have the most control over. Especially since these businesses already have the equipment to collect them. and profit from that gas. So much of the initial effort to crack down on methane will be focused here.

Not likely to become an advocate?

Perhaps surprisingly, some major players in the oil and gas industry have welcomed the arrival of MethaneSAT.

“These developments and the launch of new satellites are welcome within the industry, as they ultimately lead to a better understanding of emissions and the industry's relative contributions,” said Matthew Todd, director of the American Petroleum Institute. says. “Having actionable data to inform activity at the well site and gas plant is critical for the industry to continue to advance.”

Todd explains that having accurate data about where a breach is occurring can be a huge help in complying with state and national regulations. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency first introduced methane-specific regulations for the oil and gas industry in 2012, with the aim of preventing approximately 58 million tons of methane emissions between 2024 and 2038. The regulations were completely reviewed.

But as it happens, capturing methane gas, which continues to soar to record prices in some parts of the world, is also good for business.

“At the end of the day, this is our product,” Todd says. “Our priority, therefore, is to do our best to prevent these emissions, both from an environmental perspective and a business perspective.”

data for people

But MethaneSAT's founders say the platform has much more potential than just monitoring oil and gas producers, and that the satellite will make data freely available to everyone. It says this will revolutionize the approach to combating climate change.

Some satellite programs provide much of the raw data for free, but people and organizations must rely on specialized companies that can make sense of that data. Such services can cost tens of thousands of dollars, putting them out of reach for researchers as well as the general public.

In contrast, EDF says Google's support means MethaneSAT discovery will be made available much more quickly and for free.

“MethaneSAT providing information for free to the public is a very good move,” says Hilda Nakabue, a Ugandan climate activist who founded Uganda's Fridays for Future movement. “One of the things that limits both climate action and climate change education is a lack of access to information. If information and research is made available to the public for free, it will help inform the actions they take. .”

Part of Nakabuyesu's role is to explain to ordinary Ugandans how climate change plays a role in the country's frequent crises, such as droughts and floods that kill thousands of people. . Uganda illustrates a pattern seen across Central Africa, where countries that have contributed least to the cause of climate change are already suffering its most brutal effects.

“As campaigners, we know there is a huge gap between what scientists know about climate change and the public's perception,” Nakabue says. “Our role is to bridge that gap and explain what's going on in an easy-to-understand way.”

Academics and researchers studying methane are also looking forward to the possibility of a wealth of new data becoming available. “We as academics welcome free data,” Cooper said, noting that the services provided by other satellite platforms are simply out of reach for many research departments. “It is very important to make these data freely available to parties outside of the industry.”

