10 Women Leaders and Innovators in Retail Technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Emily Gittins, Archive CEO and Co-Founder

Prior to co-founding resale technology company Archive, Gittins worked as a rapid assessment specialist at moonshot factory X, using critical thinking and prototyping to develop potential projects focused on climate change mitigation. We proposed and evaluated projects using groundbreaking technology.

She was also the GSMA's Market Engagement Manager, working with mobile operators to address barriers to women's access to and use of mobile internet and mobile money services in low- and middle-income countries.

Previously, he was a senior associate at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Neha Singh, Founder and CEO of Obsess

Obsess is an e-commerce platform that allows brands and retailers to create visual and immersive 3D virtual stores on their websites and Metaverse platforms.

Singh previously served as Vogue's head of product, where he was responsible for product strategy and technology execution for Vogue's digital business, including content products, advertising products and distribution platforms.

Previously, he served as Vice President of Product and Engineering at AHAlife, an e-commerce startup for luxury lifestyle products. She started her career at Google, where she was a software engineer and technical lead for five years, working on Google AdWords and her Google News.

Obsess won the 2023 RTIH Innovation Awards in partnership with American Girl, taking home the gong for Virtual Store of the Year.

The 2023 winners were announced at a spectacular ceremony held at the Barbican Center in central London.

The event will be held on Wednesday 29th November and will maintain the popular evening format, with a drinks reception in the beautiful conservatory followed by a Christmas-themed three-course meal and an awards ceremony in the garden room. Ta.

See the complete list of winners here.

Cristina Rutgers-Astolfi, Global Head of Analytics IKEA Customer Support

Rutgers Astolfi recently praised REWE Group on social media for launching the REWE Ready smart shop at the EnBW Hypernetz EV charging hub in Lichtenau/Chemnitz, Germany.

Customers can purchase Rewe and Go sandwiches, wraps, salads, beers, cigarettes and enjoy cappuccinos while their cars are charging.

Mehmet Tzge, Director of Smart Store Development at Lekkerland SE said: Lekkerland SE's customer preferences have changed. End consumers want to shop 24/7, quickly and with as little contact as possible.

Stores are equipped with Reckon.ai smart refrigerators.

Meanwhile, Rutgers-Astolfi said in a LinkedIn post, “Dig two holes with one shovel!” Customers not only have access to EV charging, but they can also benefit from technology such as his Reckon.ai-powered smart refrigerator and his AI smart cabinet in his smart shop.

She added, “Thanks to computer vision technology and sensor fusion, shoppers can simply scan their card, open the door, pick up their items, and leave the store – all in less than 30 seconds.” .

A compelling example of how technology can enhance the shopping experience and increase operational efficiency.

Carol Kingsbury, former IT director of Ted Baker

RTIH Innovation Award judge Carol Kingsbury left Ted Baker last year, where she was IT director.

She joined the company in 2019 as Head of Project Delivery, took on the role of Head of Business Solutions in 2020 and became Head of IT in 2022.

Ted Baker was cutting headcount at its headquarters following its acquisition by Authentic Brands Group.

The latter outsourced its Ted Baker stores and its e-commerce site to retail management business AARC in April.

In a LinkedIn post, Kingsbury said: Four years and three months ago, I walked through UBB's lobster-adorned door into what felt like a secret world. I had no idea what to expect, but I knew it wouldn't be ordinary or boring. Fast forward to today and I can confirm that there was never a dull moment.

As Dorothy would have said, there is no one like Ted. From the store floor to the front door of our headquarters, the 24-karat gold thread that runs through Ted's Girlfriend DNA is its people. Whether it's a colleague or a customer, it's how much that person has invested in your business in terms of heart, loyalty, and skills.

Furthermore, she added: “It has been a privilege to work with and learn from so many people in our business. He has shown professionalism.”

It's a real honor to lead the IT team. You are truly extraordinary people. In good times and bad, you pull more rabbits out of hats than I've ever seen anywhere else, herd cats, weave mist, and even when you're completely exhausted. , and did it with such professionalism, dignity, and pride.

Kingsbury also thanked those who shared this journey with him, including Wunderman Thompson Commerce & Technology, BigCommerce, Bloomreach, MuleSoft, Adyen, Boston Consulting Group, and Avalara.

She concluded: “Teds DNA is now set to evolve and grow under Authentic Brands Group, supported by our new operating partners PDS, OSL Retail Services and AARC Group.” Ted Baker is truly more than just an ordinary brand. It's not a brand run by ordinary people. I feel very lucky to be a part of it.

Kingsbury is currently out of the retail industry. Opportunities to take a break are rare in our world, she told her RTIH.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/3/8/celebrating-international-womens-day-2024-ten-female-retail-technology-leaders-and-innovators The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos