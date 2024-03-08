



Google announced this week that it has made several changes to address issues with spam content appearing in searches. Users are increasingly complaining that search engines are being overwhelmed by a barrage of low-quality content created purely to trick Google's search algorithms, rather than providing actual information.

These changes would have helped Seth McDaniel about a year ago. Around that time, my new rescue dog, Fela, was vomiting, but I couldn't figure out why.

“So I Googled it and every website that came up said things like, oh, it's terrible for dogs to vomit, and then how terrible it is. “It was for your carpet and your dog,” he said.

It was a lot of vomit, which he describes as dog vomit. McDaniel works in marketing himself, so he knows this trick.

“The more you stuff your keywords with relevant search phrases that people are likely to search for on Google, the higher your article will appear,” he said.

According to Chirag Shah, a professor of information science at the University of Washington, this is the art of search engine optimization, or SEO. Google's search algorithm takes into account factors such as relevance, authority, and frequency of links to a site.

“There are all kinds of tricks in SEO, and you know, some of them are desirable, and some of them are just deceiving,” he says.

For example, on the positive side, reputable news organizations optimize their headlines. Less good, said Garrett Johnson, a digital marketing professor at Boston University, is AI-generated content that is summarized from other sites to steal clicks.

“The problem is that generative AI makes it easier to produce long-form content,” he said.

Google is currently announcing that it will lower the rankings of websites that create thousands of articles a day, for example. Sites that buy and reuse recently expired domains and sites that sell space for spam will also be penalized.

Scott Kessler, a technology analyst at Third Bridge, argues that while Google still dominates search, ChatGPT is a threat.

“The search market could look very different in a few years,” he says.

Dog owner Seth McDaniel found a workaround. He started adding his Reddit to queries to find answers written by humans.

“And the first answer that came to mind was, 'Oh, he's probably going to be hungry in the morning,' and his acid flares up and stuff.”And I thought, 'Oh, he's probably going to be hungry in the morning.' Yes, let's feed him faster,' he said.

please look. Both dog and verbal spitting issues have been resolved.

