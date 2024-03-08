Thales Edisoft Portugal announces launch of EROS nanosatellite, the nation's return to space





The EROS MH-1 satellite is the result of a dedicated consortium led by Thales Edisoft Portugal and CEiiA and is a pioneering initiative demonstrating Portugal's advanced technical engineering capabilities in the field of satellite development and operations. The event highlights Portugal's commitment to strengthening global scientific research through an active approach to space technology and marks the country's first serious re-entry into space exploration in 30 years.

EROS MH-1 is equipped with hyperspectral and RGB cameras that capture visible light images and sensors that collect data that is communicated wirelessly through tags attached to animals belonging to the group of species being monitored. Masu. If tags can locate different species in the ocean, cameras can collect images and data that can help determine different phenomena that typically occur due to the plants and animals that live in the ocean.

Communications and data and image collection will be carried out from the Santa María teleport in the Azores, maintained by Thales Edisoft Portugal, a company leading a national consortium.

