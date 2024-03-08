Google fires engineer who claimed the company was 'promoting genocide'





A Google engineer who disrupted a New York City technology conference earlier this week by standing up and declaring that he refuses to “build technology that promotes genocide” has reportedly been fired.

“I refuse to build technology that promotes genocide, apartheid or surveillance,” the engineer shouted during a speech at the Mind the Tech conference in New York City on Monday. Barak Regev, Managing Director of Google Israel, during a lecture. lecture.

Project Nimbus puts Palestinian community members at risk, the unidentified worker added, referring to Google's $1.2 billion contract to provide cloud services to the Israeli military and government.

According to CNBC, a staffer who wore an orange Google T-shirt during the pro-Israel meeting has since been fired.

It was not immediately clear who the staffer was or when he was fired from the Mountain View, Calif.-based company.

A Google spokesperson confirmed the employee's termination to the Post, saying, “The employee violated our policies and was terminated.”

A Google representative added, “Regardless of the nature of the issue, this behavior is bad.”

Regev's keynote wasn't the only time Google was at the center of controversy this week over events in the Middle East.

According to CNBC, ahead of Thursday's International Women's Day Summit in Silicon Valley, a Google employee bulletin board posted a link between the company and Israel, which provides comprehensive cloud solutions for government agencies, including defense installations. The company reportedly received a flood of comments from employees regarding the contract. .

A Google Cloud engineer just interrupted Google Israel Managing Director Barak Regev this morning at the Israeli technology industry conference MindTheTech in New York.

I refuse to build technology that promotes genocide! he shouted, referring to Google's Project Nimbus deal pic.twitter.com/vM9mMFlJRS

— Caroline Haskins (@car0linehaskins) March 4, 2024

Google's involvement with foreign militaries has polarized opinion among the company's more than 260,000 global employees, at least since 2018, when the Pentagon approved an artificial intelligence initiative with Google called Project Maven. It has become a hot topic.

Google subsequently withdrew from Project Maven, but in April 2021 it signed Project Nimbus with the Israeli government.

Tensions over the deal have been rising since October 7, when Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israel, killing about 1,200 Israeli soldiers and civilians and taking hundreds of others hostage.

Google's $1.2 billion contract to provide cloud services to Israel's military and government, dubbed “Project Nimbus,” has become a source of controversy among employees of the tech giant.Reuters

In the months that followed, Israel conducted military operations in the Gaza Strip that have so far claimed the lives of an estimated 30,000 Palestinians.

In November, a group of Google employees, including anti-Zionist Jews, Muslims, Palestinians, and Arabs, distributed an open letter demanding that management terminate the Nimbus contract due to material support for the genocide. did.

