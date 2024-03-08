Google Maps could soon be able to better understand which direction you're facing





All of the advanced Google Maps features like immersive views are good enough, but sometimes you want the basics to be a little better. Fortunately, a new upgrade for Android smartphones is set to fix a common bug in Maps: confusion about which direction your phone is facing.

A new post on the official Android developer blog (via 9to5Google) describes a powerful new API for Android phones called Fused Orientation Provider (or FOP). This promises to finally provide “consistent device orientation for everyone.”

Android smartphones rely on device orientation for many things, including augmented reality and the compass. But one of the most common use cases is to help indicate which direction to walk if you're late for a restaurant reservation in a new city.

Google Maps and other navigation apps still fail us here, leaving us spinning in confusing circles while trying to decide whether to trust the blue dot and its directional beam. Masu. But FOP promises to provide “consistent device orientation” by “fusing signals from accelerometers, gyroscopes, and magnetometers.”

Google Maps on Android already uses this API, but a developer post notes that Google has “recently improved handling of magnetic disturbances and improved the reliability of cones in Google Maps and third-party apps. “We have added changes to make it possible.”

Fortunately, this is designed to compensate for “lower quality sensors and OEM implementations,” so it should also improve your experience no matter which Android smartphone you use. So whether you own a Google Pixel 8 Pro or any of the other best Android smartphones, you'll soon find that Google Maps and other mapping apps will be less confusing about which direction you're facing. You should understand.

Although smartphone hardware has improved significantly in recent years, this “device orientation” problem is difficult to solve in urban areas due to GPS and compass limitations.

That is why in dense urban spaces, especially in the presence of local magnetic disturbances, the blue dot on Google Maps and its directional beam can still often confidently guide you in the wrong direction.

The new FOP API is more of an internal Android upgrade than an official update, but it should improve your phone's orientation awareness in Google Maps and other Android navigation apps.

According to the Android Blog, developers say that “users frequently complain about incorrect orientation,” indicating that this is still a common problem and that FOP is a common problem when using low-quality sensors. It's good that even mobile phones equipped with this can be improved.

Waze also recently added useful driving alerts to guide users through Google Maps. This goes back to his 2006 when Google Maps came to mobile phones, but it shows that the Google Maps app still has a lot of room for improvement.

