Google announces that AI-focused Pixel 8 will not be able to run the latest smartphone AI models





Enlarged / Larger Pixel 8 Pro comes with the latest AI features. Not available on smaller models.

Google

If you believe Google's pitch, AI on your phone is really, really important. The best AI is from Google, and the best place to get it is on Google's flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8. Google's launch is only five months away. Google says its latest AI models won't run on Pixel 8.

Google removed the news in a Mobile World Congress summary video spotted by Mishaal Rahman. In his Q&A session at the end of the show, his Googler colleague Terence Zhang, a member of the Gemini-on-Android team, said:[Gemini] Nano will not be included in Pixel 8 due to hardware limitations. It's currently available on the Pixel 8 Pro and just recently became available on the Samsung S24 family. It will be introduced to more high-end devices in the near future. ”

That's a wild statement. Gemini is Google's latest AI model that made a splash when it launched last month. Gemini comes in several different sizes, with the smallest 'Nano' size specifically designed to run on smartphones as an advertised 'on-device AI'. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google's flagship smartphones. Google has designed a phone, a chip, and an AI model, but can't they all work together?

What's even weirder is that Gemini Nano can run on the Pixel 8 Pro, but not on the smaller Pixel 8 due to “hardware limitations.” What exactly are the limitations? Both phones are powered by the exact same Google Tensor SoC. They run the same software. The main differences between the two phones are screen size (6.7 inches vs. 6.2 inches), battery size, different camera capacities, and 8GB vs. 12GB of RAM. The only known difference that can be pointed out that could cause processing limitations is the RAM, but the Gemini Nano also works with the Galaxy S24 series, and the base model comes with his 8GB of RAM. If RAM is an issue, it means that Samsung smartphones are somehow more RAM efficient than Pixel smartphones, which is hard to believe. If Pixel 8 Pro Tensor 3 and Pixel 8 Tensor 3 differ in any way, it's not mentioned in the spec sheet.

advertisement

At the Pixel 8 launch event five months ago, Google painted a very different picture of the Pixel 8 series. “We're excited to bring the next evolution in AI into your hands: Google Pixel 8 Pro and Google Pixel 8. Our latest smartphones bring together so many technologies from across Google. It's the first smartphone to use the latest Google Tensor chip, and includes the best Android experience, the first-ever camera experience, and Google's latest AI advancements.'' Both devices are powered by a custom Google Tensor 3 SoC. Google claims it is “specifically designed to bring Google's AI breakthroughs directly to Pixel users and show the world what's possible.” This custom, Google AI-focused design was supposed to deliver “incredibly helpful experiences that no other phone can offer.”

Enlarge / Google's “compare” page doesn't give customers a clear picture of what they're buying.

Google

When you launch two phones at the same time, it's always difficult to tell the real difference between the two models. The devices are sometimes spoken of in the plural, and sometimes “Pixel 8” is used to refer to both devices. In some cases, more expensive devices are mentioned on their own for no other reason than that they are more expensive flagships. During the hour-long presentation, which Als also attended, and a closed-door preliminary press briefing, the question “What's the difference?” became a fairly well-worn question that was expected to be answered clearly. . Usually the go-to here is a spec sheet, which is expected to explain in clear terms what you're actually buying. The Google Store has a comparison page where you can directly compare the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but it doesn't say anything about the difference in AI processing power or the difference in his Tensor chips.

advertisement

In the case of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Google wasn't clear enough in its communication at launch. But today, when I look back at the announcement presentation with new knowledge of the dramatic difference in AI processing power, I hear something like talk about “on-device LLM for Pixel 8 Pro.” A declaration of his AI capabilities exclusive to the Pro model, but it wasn't clear at the time.

As a consumer, it's hard not to be misleading, and embarrassing for Google, but to really care about this, you have to know what “Gemini Nano” actually does and why you care about it. You'll need to know what you need to do. That's a difficult question to answer. Google has a page here detailing some of the features Gemini Nano brings to the Pixel 8 Pro, but the features may also be offered by different models of different devices. For what it's worth, the overview lists the Google Recorder app's “Summary” feature and Gboard's “Smart Reply.” Many Google apps already have a “smart reply” feature without the Gemini Nano. Third-party developers can also connect to the onboard Gemini Nano model for their own apps, but it's hard to imagine anyone doing so with such limited device support. is difficult.

Another option is to forget about running all of this AI work on your device and do it in the cloud. Case in point, none of this Gemini Nano stuff has anything to do with the Google Gemini chatbot, which runs entirely in the cloud. The big question is what this means for the smaller Google Pixel 8 going forward. It's a shame that Google promised seven years of OS updates for the new Pixel, but five months later they're already removing features citing “hardware limitations.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/03/google-says-the-ai-focused-pixel-8-cant-run-its-latest-smartphone-ai-models/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos