Repairable cathodes could unlock the potential of solid-state lithium-sulfur batteries





Researchers are one step closer to commercializing solid-state batteries using lithium and sulfur. A team led by UC San Diego engineers has developed a new cathode material for solid-state lithium-sulfur batteries that is electrically conductive and structurally repairable. This is a feature that overcomes the limitations of current cathodes in these cells.

The study was published in the journal Nature on March 6.

An all-solid-state lithium-sulfur battery is a type of rechargeable battery that consists of a solid electrolyte, a lithium metal anode, and a sulfur cathode. These batteries are expected to be a good alternative to current lithium-ion batteries as they offer increased energy density and reduced cost. It has the potential to store up to twice as much energy per kilogram as traditional lithium-ion batteries. In other words, it could potentially double the range of electric vehicles without increasing the weight of the battery pack. Additionally, the use of abundant and readily available materials makes it an economically viable and environmentally friendly option.

However, the development of lithium-sulfur solid-state batteries has historically been hampered by the inherent properties of the sulfur cathode. Not only is sulfur a poor electronic conductor, but the sulfur cathode experiences significant expansion and contraction during charging and discharging, leading to structural damage and reduced contact with the solid electrolyte. Collectively, these issues reduce the ability of the positive electrode to transfer charge, impairing the solid-state battery's overall performance and lifespan.

To overcome these challenges, a team led by researchers at the University of California, San Diego Sustainable Power and Energy Center has developed a new cathode material: a crystal composed of sulfur and iodine. By inserting iodine molecules into the crystal structure of sulfur, researchers significantly increased the conductivity of the cathode material by 11 orders of magnitude, making it 100 billion times more conductive than crystals made of sulfur alone.

“We are very excited about the discovery of this new material,” said co-senior author of the study, professor of nanoengineering and director of the Center for Sustainable Power and Energy at the University of California, San Diego. Ping Liu said. “The dramatic increase in sulfur's electrical conductivity is surprising and of great scientific interest.”

Additionally, the new crystal material has a low melting point of 65 degrees Celsius (149 degrees Fahrenheit), which is lower than the temperature of a hot coffee mug. This means that the cathode can be easily remelted after charging the battery to repair any interfaces damaged by cycling. This is an important feature to address the cumulative damage that occurs at the solid-solid interface between the cathode and electrolyte during repeated charging and discharging.

“This sulfur iodide cathode presents a unique concept for managing some of the major obstacles to the commercialization of Li-S batteries,” said study co-author and University of California San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering said Syue Ping Ong, professor of nanoengineering at . “Iodine breaks just the right amount of intermolecular bonds that hold the sulfur molecules together, lowering their melting point to the Goldilocks zone, which is above room temperature but where the cathode is periodically re-healed by melting. The temperature is low enough to

“The low melting point of our new cathode material enables interfacial repair, a long-sought solution for these batteries,” said co-lead author of the study and former nanochemist in the Liu research group. said Jianbin Zhou, an engineering postdoctoral researcher. “This new material is an enabling solution for future high-energy-density solid-state batteries.”

To verify the effectiveness of the new cathode material, the researchers constructed a test battery and repeated charge-discharge cycles. The battery remained stable for over 400 cycles, retaining 87% of its capacity.

“This discovery has the potential to solve one of the biggest challenges in the deployment of solid-state lithium-sulfur batteries by dramatically extending the battery's service life,” said the study's co-authors. said Christopher Brooks, chief scientist at Honda Research Institute USA. “The ability of batteries to self-heal by simply increasing temperature could significantly extend the total battery lifecycle and create a potential pathway to real-world applications of solid-state batteries. .”

The team is working to further advance solid-state lithium-sulfur battery technology by improving cell engineering designs and scaling up cell formats.

“There is still much work to do to deliver practical solid-state batteries, but our work is an important step,” Liu said. “This research was made possible thanks to the incredible collaboration between our team at the University of California, San Diego, and our research partners in national laboratories, academia, and industry.”

This research was supported in part by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency (DE-AR0000781) and the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science (DEAC02-05-CH11231).

Disclosure: Ping Liu and Jianbin Zhou report a U.S. provisional patent application, serial number _63/484,659, filed on February 13, 2023, based on this work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/03/240306150616.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos