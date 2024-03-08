



Jessica Melzin, director of the Center for Innovation at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, reacts to the artificial intelligence tools Google has woken up to on the Big Money Show.

In an effort to better monitor users, Google is introducing a new Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) that allows users who instruct chatbots to edit inaccurate responses that aren't the right length or suited to their needs. announced the function.

“We're launching a more precise way to adjust Gemini's responses. Just start in English in the Gemini web app, select the part of the text you want to change, give Gemini the instructions, and it'll do what you want. “We're looking for a similar output.” Google said in its latest Gemini release update.

“We want to give you more control over the creative process by allowing you to iterate on content and ideas in the context of the original response,” the update revealed.

After generating an initial response from any prompt, users can highlight specific parts of the text provided by Gemini and make changes by clicking on the Pencil tool pop-up.

Google GEMINI uses “invisible” commands to define “toxicity” and shape the online world: digital experts

This photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium on February 8, 2024 shows the Google AI logo on a smartphone with Gemini in the background. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

This tool has options to regenerate responses, make them shorter, longer, or delete them completely. It also includes the ability to add additional prompts to highlighted sections to give users more detailed instructions on how to make changes.

For example, when Fox News Digital asks Gemini to create an ad campaign about the benefits of drinking water, Gemini spits out a lengthy response with elements focused on messaging, visuals, community outreach, tone, and more.

Under the informative content section, Gemini's response was to develop short and engaging videos and articles highlighting the benefits of drinking water for physical and mental health, improved mood and increased energy levels . Share interesting facts about water and debunk myths about sugary drinks. ”

Shortening your answer will change it to “Create short, engaging content that highlights the benefits of water for health, mood, and energy. Debunk the myths of sugary drinks.”

Making this longer will create detailed subsections with information about health, mood, energy, and debunking myths.

If an additional prompt is added to the informative content section that says, “Please provide detailed information about the health benefits of water with statistics,” Gemini will change the text to provide more information about the health benefits of water, supported by numbers. We provide a large amount of facts. Water helps regulate body temperature, lubricates joints, aids digestion, improves cognitive function, and eliminates toxins.

Gemini also provides citations for where the information was obtained.

This update is currently only available in English on the web application version of Gemini.

Google co-founder says the company is 'absolutely screwed' with GEMINI's image generation

File photo: The Google logo and the words AI artificial intelligence are seen in this illustration taken on May 4, 2023. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters Photo)

This new feature has the potential to save users valuable time. Previously, AI chatbots had to be provided with entirely new prompts that affected the entire response rather than just a portion of it. This often required many iterations before users got the results they wanted.

The update is expected to provide more control for users who have raised concerns about recent responses the chatbot has given on topics such as pedophilia and notorious Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. There is.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

A Google spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital that the responses were “appallingly inappropriate” and that they would no longer appear in an update.

“Gemini is built as a tool for creativity and productivity, and it can't always be trusted. In this case, it's clear we were wrong and we continue to improve our system.” the spokesperson added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/google-releases-new-gemini-update-give-users-more-control-ai-chatbot-responses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos