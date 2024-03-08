Google Pixel 8a: Rumored release date, price, design leaks, etc.





The Google Pixel 8a is coming, and it comes with some serious features after the impressive mid-range product that was the Pixel 7a. If the next smartphone in Google's Pixel A series once again strikes a solid balance between performance, practicality, and price, the Pixel could remain at the top of our selection of best smartphones for another year.

Thankfully, we already know quite a bit about the Pixel 8a from a series of early information and leaks about Google's phone, and we want you to know all about it, too. From price speculation to possible release date, here's everything we know (so far) about Google Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8a: Rumored release date and price

The Pixel 7a's price skyrocketed upon launch, not only threatening Google's A-series budget champion status, but also rendering the Pixel 7 worthless in terms of price. We were hoping that Google wouldn't increase the price of the Pixel 8a in the same way, but it looks like those hopes were dashed.

According to early price leaks from a German retailer, the Pixel 8a will launch in Europe for around 570 euros for the 128GB model, which could rise to 630 euros for the 256GB model. This could equate to around $550 in the US, which is starting to rise against the Pixel's affordability, and with devices like the OnePlus 12R and possible release of the iPhone SE 4 swooping in, it could be a big deal for the A-series. This may become an issue. A budget-friendly crown.

As for when the Pixel 8a will be released, Google may officially announce it at this year's I/O event, which is usually held in May. After that, the Pixel A series will have a somewhat nomadic release window, potentially releasing anywhere from a week after the I/O event to August.

However, we strongly suspect that Google wants to capitalize on the buzz of that announcement by releasing the Pixel 8a early. Also, when the phone actually becomes available for purchase, it will likely be available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint color variations. However, there's no word yet on Google Store-exclusive color options like last year's coral option.

Google Pixel 8a: Initial specs Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $550 (starting price) CPU Google Tensor G3 RAM 8 GBS storage 128GB/256GB Display 6.1 inch OLED, 90Hz resolution 1080×2400 pixels Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Mint Google Pixel 8a: Design leak

(Image credit: SmartPrix / OnLeaks)

Over the past few years, I feel like Google has done a great job building its own silhouette and design template for the Pixel smartphones that followed. From the device's iconic camera bar to the soft curves around the edges to the gentle bevel of the display, you know you're looking at a Pixel phone when you look at it.

That being said, after all the trouble it has gone through to establish its identity in the smartphone market, Google is throwing it all away and reinventing the Pixel smartphone by introducing a radical redesign starting with the Pixel 9. Looks ready. With its modern, flat-rimmed angular design, you can also replace the camera bar with a regular camera island.

Thankfully for fans of the current Pixel style, leaked renders of the Pixel 8a reveal that the device stays true to the style we're used to. However, unless Google has plans to maintain the look of his A-series devices to differentiate them from its flagship offerings, this design as a whole could be a swan song.

(Image credit: SmartPrix / OnLeaks)

So what can we learn from the leaked renders so far? The Pixel 8a appears to inherit the softer angles of Google's Pixel 8 series devices, with more angularity than the much tighter handbrake turns of the Pixel 7 series. is much more rounded. It still offers a chic camera bar that houses a setup similar to the Google Pixel 7a, although it appears to be slightly smaller, thinner, and narrower than that device, measuring 5.98 x 2.85 x 0.35 inches. It is said that.

The front display is covered by a 2.5D curved glass top that covers a 6.1-inch OLED panel that is likely to sport a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. It also has a punch-hole security camera (which could feature up to a 10MP sensor) and an under-display fingerprint reader for security.

Google Pixel 8a: Performance predictions

(Image credit: SmartPrix / OnLeaks)

The Google Pixel 8a is likely to be powered by Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset, which, while not the most powerful mobile processor out there, brings a significant level of performance to the smartphone and is a key addition to the Pixel 8 and It's exactly the same as the one on the Pixel 8 Pro. .

It's also the same chipset that allows these Pixel devices to run some of Google's more advanced AI models on the device, making the Pixel 8a the same AI prowess as its more expensive counterpart. You may be prepared.

In August 2023, Geekbench results for a smartphone using the codename “Google Akita” were published online, showing benchmark results for a 9-core CPU with Mali-G715 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

This is believed to be the current configuration of the Pixel 8a, which features a Tensor G3 chipset that runs slightly underclocked than its more powerful Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro siblings. Benchmarks show a single-core performance metric of 1,218 and a multi-core score of 3,175.

While this doesn't seem like a huge improvement over the Pixel 7a's similar Geekbench 5 score, one of the more interesting qualities of Google's smartphone is that the on-paper numbers don't accurately reflect the real-world results of its performance. It almost doesn't seem like it exists. But we'll have to wait until we actually get our hands on the Pixel 8a to find out.

Google's Pixel 8a will likely launch with Android 14, but it's certain to be one of the first devices to receive the Android 15 upgrade later this year. To see which other smartphones will join the Pixel 8a in adopting Google's future OS, check out our comprehensive list of smartphones expected to receive the Android 15 update.

