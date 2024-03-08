Google Lens helps you retrace your steps





Summary Google Lens makes searching more convenient by allowing users to use photos instead of text queries. New improvements like MultiSearch and Nearby MultiSearch improve the Lens user experience. Google is finally rolling out a solution that allows users to reflect on their search journeys with Lens through the Activity dashboard.

Lens is one of the most useful features added to Google's search tools, eliminating the sometimes difficult task of translating a photographic memory into the words of a search query. Recent improvements to Multisearch and Multisearch Near me make the user experience even more convenient, reducing the need to rely on text search after using Lens. However, while it's not always convenient to look back on your search journey with Lens, Google has finally announced a solution to that age-old problem.

Since Lens' launch, users have had the choice of using a photo from the Gallery app or using the Lens' shutter button to snap a photo and start a search. The images you select will be sent to Google for processing and you'll see relevant results, but if you took the photo using Lens integration, it won't appear in your device's gallery. This is a great way to avoid filling up your onboard storage with photos of random things that pique your curiosity, but on the other hand, there's no way to get your search journey back.

So I often use my phone's camera app to take photos, selecting the image from the lens's thumbnail, or using the lens shortcut in the Google Photos app. It's clunky, but thankfully the folks at 9to5Google noticed that Google has published a handy fix. As long as you use the Lens feature in the Google app, you can access your search history along with your text and voice search history on myactivity.google.com. Images sent to Google servers for analysis but not stored on your device are available here under entries such as “Search with Google Lens.”Under[詳細]By clicking on the option, you should be able to reflect on your search journey.

however,[詳細]The page didn't show any new options. This is likely because the visual search history option is still being rolled out gradually. Another important detail is that if you use Circle to Search or Lens integration with other apps or services, such as Google Photos, you may not see your image history. Additionally, users must opt-in to take advantage of this convenience. The next time you use Lens, you may see a pop-up alerting you to this feature, but please check whether the visual search history checkbox is available in the Web & App Activity controls on the myactivity.google.com website. You can check back at any time to see if it's available.

Admittedly, visiting websites to track your search history can be a pain. I'd like to see a simple shortcut to history displayed directly in Lens, and this is a promising start in that direction. However, deployment may take several weeks.

